On Saturday during the broadcast of UFC 306, the UFC officially announced that Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic will headline UFC 309 on November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Though a fight between Jones and Miocic contains two of the biggest names in UFC history, the bout has not been without pushback because of the looming presence of Tom Aspinall, who many consider the rightful heavyweight champion right now.

Miocic has not fought in three and a half years, and the last time he was inside the Octagon he got brutally knocked out. Both Jones and Miocic have teased retirement once their UFC 309 fight finishes, which leaves Aspinall in a precarious position. With all of these things going on in the background, at UFC 306 this past weekend, Jones was interviewed and gave a pretty clear answer as to what his future in the UFC holds after UFC 309.

Related Rey Mysterio Showed Dana White Greatest Respect at UFC 306 WWE legend Rey Mysterio was present at UFC 306, and backstage, he gifted something very special to UFC president Dana White.

Jon Jones Leaning Towards Retirement After UFC 309

Jones verbally expressed retirement during a backstage interview

After Jon Jones' comments at UFC 306, it looks like Tom Aspinall will not be getting the fight which he has been campaigning so hard for over the last year. In a very brief interview with clockednloaded, Jones confirmed that his UFC 309 bout against Stipe Miocic will "more than likely" be his last fight inside a UFC Octagon.

See below for footage of the interview, together with general reaction to the news:

After months of goading Aspinall on social media, it now looks very likely that Jones will ride off into the sunset and call it a day on his legendary UFC career following his first-ever fight in his home state of New York at UFC 309. Despite Jones being to a large majority ofMMAfans the greatest fighter in history, his latest comments seemingly confirming his upcoming retirement have angered a lot of fans as the potential fight against Aspinall is one which every fight fan wants to see as many people believe the Brit could be the biggest test of Jones' career.

Where Does This Leave Tom Aspinall?

The future of the undisputed UFC heavyweight title is now uncertain

Jon Jones' retirement plans are less than ideal for interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall. The Brit has already been forced to defend an interim title which should really not happen as an interim title win should guarantee you an undisputed title shot next, and with Jones now putting it out there that he is "more than likely" going to be retiring, he may be forced to defend his interim title once again.

At UFC 308, top heavyweight contenders, Ciryl Gane and Alexander Volkov will face off in a rematch which could well decide who challenges Aspinall for his interim title, or potentially his undisputed title if he is promoted to undisputed champion following UFC 309. Aspinall has already dominantly dismantled Volkov, submitting him in the first round, but has yet to face the Frenchman, Gane, and that is a stylistic matchup that could be absolute fireworks.