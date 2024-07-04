Highlights Jon Jones has confirmed he will return to UFC action in November.

The UFC Heavyweight Champion hasn't fought since March 2023.

Jones is expected to fight former titleholder Stipe Miocic, but could tangle with Alex Pereira afterwards.

After being away from the Octagon since March 2023, UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has confirmed when he will return to action. The 36-year-old took less than a round to submit the dangerous Cyril Gane at UFC 285, becoming the ruler of the heavyweight division without ever throwing a strike.

'Bones' had been due to defend his belt against former champion Stipe Miocic last November at UFC 295, but a serious pectoral injury suffered in sparring meant that the bout, scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York, had to be scrapped.

It is somewhat poetic, then, that Jones will make his comeback one year later at the very same venue. That's according to the fighter himself - who took to social media on Wednesday evening to confirm the news.

Asked by a follower to 'claim a fight' Jones commented: "November 9th Madison Square Garden, I know it seems like a dream but it’s really happening." The UFC has yet to officially announce a card at the iconic arena for that date, but it would tie in with the promotion's traditional calendar.

Jones stopped short of naming an opponent for the card. However, UFC CEO Dana White has already confirmed that he intends to book Jones vs Miocic once again as soon as the heavyweight champion is ready to fight. A few hours later, Jones would double down on the fight date as he posted once again.

It seems as though Miocic is the likely challenger for Jones in his comeback fight, with UFC interim heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall waiting in the wings for the winner. Jones, though, has admitted that he could retire after facing Miocic. "I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now," he told fans on social media earlier this week.

One of those options that was referring to is the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, who made his desire to move to heavyweight clear after his dominant victory over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 this past weekend. Having already held the UFC's middleweight and light heavyweight championships, Pereira could scoop a third championship in a third separate weight class - a feat that no other fighter has accomplished in history.

While Aspinall - or his UFC 304 opponent Curtis Blaydes - should rightfully be next in line for a crack at the title, Jones' long-time rival Daniel Cormier has spelled out the road that he wants to see the champion take. It doesn't include taking on an interim champion.

Speaking on Funky and the Champ, Cormier reasoned: "If I’m Jones, I fight Stipe, I beat Stipe, and then I call on the UFC to make Pereira go up [to heavyweight], knowing that you could take all that thunder because Jones vs Pereira would be a massive payday.

Cormier doesn't favour 'Poatan' to win the fight, but would love to see the Brazilian handed the opportunity. "So it’s just not a great matchup [for Pereira], but I love Alex, man. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy". The UFC are expected to formally announce their plans for Jones shortly.