UFC legend Jon Jones paid tribute to Conor McGregor during his pre-fight press conference ahead of Saturday's fight with Ciryl Gane.

Jones steps up for the heavyweight title against Gane this weekend in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the eyes of the mixed martial arts world likely on 'Bones' as he makes his return to the Octagon after a long layoff.

The American spoke highly of the Notorious after responding to a question from a reporter at the UFC's state-of-the-art Apex facility on Wednesday.

It comes after he left McGregor off his list of his favourite MMA fighters of all time.

Despite this, Jones had nothing but positive things to say about the Irishman.

"'There's only one Conor McGregor'... I love Conor," Jones said. "I love what he represents, man.

"He's big. He's big. He's a gigantic brand. Some say he's just as big as our sport.

"It's going to be great. It's going to be great when he comes back. He's going to bring a whole new energy, even more fans.

"It's great for all of us, it's great for the sponsors, it's great for the UFC.

"I wish Conor all the best. I love the way he's lived his life. I never thought that in my time we'd see a MMA fighter with a yacht but he's done it and I'm so proud of him.

"It opens doors for all of us and it lets young fighters know that it's possible, you know, there's great business outside of this sport, there's life-changing opportunity outside of this sport, and I'm so grateful to him for being that example for all of us."

Jones also revealed that he wants his name cleared after a revision to the US Anti-Doping Agency rules in 2019 that raised the threshold for banned substances to 100 picograms, having had his knockout win over Daniel Cormier overturned to a no contest, after he tested positive for turinabol following their rematch at UFC 214 in 2017.

“USADA has changed some of the rules regarding picograms and what’s allowed, and I’ve come to find out that all my findings are all under the new legal limit, meaning that I would’ve been cleared from every test that I’ve ever taken, and that means a lot to me,” Jones said.

“If that same rule would’ve applied back then, it would’ve never made the media. It would’ve never been a big deal at all. My win over Daniel Cormier wouldn’t be a no contest. It would be a knockout, a KO victory.

“So, I’m hoping that with these rule changes, we could go back and make that no contest a win. That would mean a lot to me. I don’t have any ill will towards USADA. It’s just something we needed to go through. I was the first one, and one of the biggest names to go through it, and I’m glad I did because some of these younger fighters wouldn’t have been able to survive something like that.

“They would’ve just been cut or not been able to afford the lawyers or whatever. So I took the bullet for this sport and Major League Baseball. I’m glad fighters in the future will get to avoid what I went through. It was hell being considered a steroid cheat. I’m glad that people get to see clearly that I never was. I feel set free.”

