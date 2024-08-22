UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has sparked concern over his future fight with former undisputed champion Stipe Miocic as pictures of him have been posted to social media, in which he does not look in fighting shape.

Miocic and Jones were originally scheduled to fight at UFC 295 in November 2023, but this was postponed due to the latter getting a shoulder injury just weeks before the event. A date for the postponed fight has yet to be officially confirmed by the UFC, but the heavyweight champ has hinted on his social media that it will be at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden, which is scheduled for the 16th of November.

The fight has been billed as the Greatest of all time versus the greatest heavyweight of all time, where we will see two titans of MMA throw down in the twilights of their career. In his last fight, Jones acquired the vacant heavyweight strap after dismantling Cyril Gane inside the first round, finishing him with a rear-naked choke. Miocic, however, has not fought in over three years and will be coming off a knockout loss to the former champion Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones' Condition Questioned

Many fans have reacted to these photos of Jones on social media by calling him “fat” or that he is “following in Daniel Cormier’s footsteps” and that “this man will never fight Tom Aspinall.”

These photos certainly come as a surprise to fans as Jones was looking in phenomenal shape heading into the originally scheduled fight with Miocic, but coming off a serious injury and with no confirmed fight date, it is not a surprise to see that he is not in prime condition.

One fan commented: “He looks a fight camp away from being lean again…”.

Tom Aspinall Eyeing Jon Jones

The interim heavyweight champion is continously calling out Jones

Interim heavyweight champ, Tom Aspinall, who has been pursuing ‘Bones’ Jones for some time now, said in an interview with Michael Bisping that he will “retire Jon Jones without even fighting him."

“He was praying that I would lose that fight with Curtis Blaydes. We know he’s a bit overweight these days, the guy was sat there with the Doritos on his fingers waiting for me to get knocked out so he could start tweeting about it.”

This comes off the back of Jones leaving an Instagram comment saying that at the end of this year, he will never have to work again, and will have retired at the age of 37, casting a shadow of doubt over the potential mega-fight with the man from Manchester.

Should this fight with ‘Stone Cold’ Stipe be his last, it would be a fitting end to the illustrious and occasionally controversial career of one of the, if not the best, fighters in UFC history, and fans can surely bet that Jones will come into that fight in great condition.