The UFC has many superfights on the table which they could make in 2025, including Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria and Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev, however, the biggest of them all is Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title. UFC president Dana White is hellbent on making the fight happen and believes the showdown will be the biggest fight in UFC history, but as of right now, it seems the reigning champion, Jones, is the one holding things up.

In the lead-up to his most recent fight at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic, 'Bones' kept reiterating that a fight against the Brit, Aspinall, does nothing for him and he would rather fight Alex Pereira unless he was offered a huge amount of money. There seemed to be a breakthrough a few weeks ago when White appeared on several shows and made it clear the UFC was targeting Jones vs Aspinall to take place this summer, however, a recent report from respected and reliable MMA journalist Ariel Helwani suggests we may be back to square one.

Jon Jones Requesting 6 Months to Prepare to Fight Tom Aspinall

Ariel Helwani has reported that Jones' latest requirement puts a summer showdown in major doubt