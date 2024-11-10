Jon Jones has revealed exactly how he hopes to end his grudge match main event with Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 next weekend. The 37-year-old will return to the Octagon for the first time in more than 18 months at Madison Square Garden and defend his heavyweight title against former champion Miocic.

'Bones' has never actually thrown a strike as a heavyweight, having submitted Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023 without ever needing to unleash a blow. However, in a recent interview with ESPN, Jones admitted that his dream finish against Miocic involves throwing some of the most brutal strikes in the sport.

Considered by many to me the greatest pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, Jones has just one loss on his record. This came in the form of a controversial disqualification loss to Matt Hamill in December 2009, due to his use of the then-illegal 12-6 elbow, otherwise known as the downward elbow strike. In most cases, competitors who had used this technique would be given a warning by the referee. Jones, though, was not. Instead, he lost his proud unbeaten record and admitted to ESPN that the result had left him "in tears" backstage.

Jon Jones Admits he was Devastated When he Lost for the First Time

The UFC Heavyweight Champion "wanted to have a perfect MMA career"

"When I lost that night, I actually cried backstage. It was absolutely devastating to me. I had always had this vision in my mind and in my heart that I would do MMA right. There are so many things that I have failed in life. There were so many things that I wasn’t good at growing up. And with the UFC I felt like, ‘Okay, I’m an adult. My life is in my control now.’… I wanted to have a perfect MMA career."

While Jones' record still shows that he lost to Hamill that night, the 12-6 elbow is now a legal strike thanks to a change to the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts - and fighters are already starting to take advantage of the change in regulations.

During Saturday's UFC Vegas 100 event at the UFC Apex, Canadian fighter Gillian Robertson utilised the technique in order to regain her footing in the fight against Luana Pienhiero, with the Canadian fighter’s corner telling her to hit her opponent with the 'Jon Jones'.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones has only won by KO five times in his UFC career.

The irony of his return taking place just days after the move was legalised isn't lost on Jones, who insists he plans to use the blow as part of his arsenal moving forward. He even admitted that it would be "really sweet" if he could knock Miocic out with the blow.

"I’m embracing the 12-to-6 elbow. I train it constantly. I’m excited to possibly be one of the first athletes to use it in the arena now that it’s legal. And be one of the few athletes to lose to it… I mean if I can get a knockout with a 12-to-6 elbow, that would be really, really sweet."

Although Jones has been out of action for close to two years, Miocic's own absence from the Octagon is even longer. The Cleveland native hasn't fought since losing the UFC heavyweight crown to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 - nearly three-and-a-half years ago. Both men will return to the sport's ultimate proving ground on the biggest possible stage. If Jones can pull off the win in his dream scenario, then it promises to be a moment for the ages.