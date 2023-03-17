Jon Jones reminded the world just how good he is earlier this month when he took on Ciryl Gane in the Octagon, ending his hiatus of just over three years. The clash also saw him debut in the heavyweight division, really putting a marker down for other heavyweights.

Many people are expecting Jones to defend the heavyweight title he won by defeating Gane against Stipe Miocic, probably the biggest name left in the heavyweight division for him to defeat to assert himself as the almighty ruler of the division.

There’s no date confirmed yet, but it would be a surprise if anyone else was in line to fight Bones next, Miocic surely has to be that fighter, and Jones is making it interesting already, calling out the heavyweight and exposing him on social media.

Stipe Miocic exposed by Jon Jones on social media

Jones took to his Twitter account to expose Miocic for ignoring and dodging the chance to fight the new heavyweight champion as early as 2022 before he even had a shot at the title, so if they do fight this year, it’s already getting personal.

Before defeating Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title, Bones hadn’t fought since 2020, but has admitted he was looking to fight in 2022, with Miocic his target. He took to Twitter to admit: “Yo @StipeMiocic only you the UFC and I know the truth, you dodged me all of 2022 – July, September & December. Now I’m hearing rumours that we may not be fighting this July.

You can’t blame Bones, after such a dominant first heavyweight fight, forcing Gane to submit in the opening round of taking him down and getting him in a guillotine hold, he’ll want some defences under his belt!

View: Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic

Understandably, Miocic wasn’t going to let him get away with that and replied to his message straight away with a fight poster for the two of them fighting on July 8, captioning the post simply: “See you in July.”

So, it looks like we will have Jones defending his title very soon, looking to assert his dominance over the heavyweight division in such a short time being at that weight class.

This summer could be huge for the UFC should we get this fight, it’s the logical next step for the division so surely a deal has to be agreed? It sounds like the fighters want it so fingers crossed!

View: Stipe Miocic replies to Jon Jones call out