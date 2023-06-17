Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones engaged in a tense war of words as the pair met for the first time since the breakdown of a potential showdown.

Both were at a PFL event at the OTE Arena, Atlanta on Friday night, and an initially cordial exchange soon became heated as talk swiftly moved onto organising a possible fight.

“Put that fight to happen,” Ngannou said. “We are over here, you over there.”

Jones replied: “You know you don’t want no smoke,” with the Cameroonian countering: “You know I want all the smoke.”

Video: Subtitles shows exactly what was said between Jones & Ngannou

The pair were stood cageside after Maurice Greene’s loss to Ante Delija, and the topic of The Predator’s departure from the UFC in January of this year came up - a decision which allowed Jones to fight for the subsequently vacant heavyweight title.

Speaking about a potential match-up, the American said: “We’ll see. We could’ve seen, but you left.”

Ngannou then taunted Bones on his decision to sit out from 2020 to 2023, a decision Jones said was made to gain weight as he stepped up from light heavyweight to heavyweight.

“I had to get to a good enough size to kick your a**,” Jones said.

The conversation ended with one final rallying cry from Ngannou, who said: “I will always be down for a fight, I’ll be down to fight you. But I want you, I want to kick your a**.”

UFC's heavyweight picture in recent years

Ngannou held the world heavyweight title since his knockout victory over Stipe Miocic in 2021, and successfully defended against Ciryl Gane despite suffering a serious injury.

He left the UFC after both parties failed to reach a solution when negotiating his next contract.

Having been stripped of his title, Jones emerged as the top contender and fought Gane himself to claim top spot, which he succeeded in doing through a first-round submission victory.

With Ngannou now fighting in the PFL, a fight could be difficult to arrange despite enthusiasm from fans. Reports have also surfaced citing Dana White’s reluctance for it to happen.

Jones now holds the heavyweight title, and he clearly fancies himself in a showdown with Ngannou.

In the pair’s exchange, he said: “I’ve always been king, since the day I started this, and I’m going to die a king.”