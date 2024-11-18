At UFC 309, one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, Jon Jones, destroyed the best heavyweight the UFC has ever seen, Stipe Miocic.

Jones and Miocic headlined a huge night for the UFC at the iconic Madison Square Garden Arena in New York and on such a huge night, 'Bones' delivered, producing one of the best finishes of the year, as he crumbled the 42-year-old Miocic with a brutal and powerful spinning back kick to the body.

Jones has been competing in the UFC since 2008 and has cemented himself as one of the best fighters the sport has ever seen, however, the end of his career seems to be coming. 'Bones' has been publicly battling against Dana White and the UFC over the last week due to his lack of interest in fighting the interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, and instead favouring a fight against the UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

As Jones' career seems to be coming to a close, he may have just told the MMA world who the next big prospect is going to be and who could fill his void in the UFC once he has departed. That man is Olympic gold medalist and former WWE superstar Gable Steveson.

Jon Jones Says Gable Steveson Will be a UFC Champion

Jones had heavy praise for the Olympic gold medalist during the UFC 309 post-fight press conference

Jon Jones tipped Olympic gold medalist and former WWE superstar, Gable Steveson, to be a future UFC champion. Steveson was a big part of Jones' training camp for his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 as well as Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend, Gordon Ryan.

Speaking at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference, Jones had the following to say about Steveson's potential in MMA:

“He’s gonna be scary, he’s gonna be very scary when he decides to do MMA. He knows how to make men appear very weak, me being one of them. When he learns how to box and learns a little about jiu-jitsu, it’s not a matter of if he’ll become a UFC champion, it’s when he’ll be a UFC champion."

Image Credits: WWE

For Steveson to receive such high praise from Jones, he must be an incredibly bright prospect as he has not even had amateur MMA fights yet. 'Bones,' who has been competing at the very highest level of MMA for over 16 years, even admitted that Steveson made him appear weak when training.

Gable Steveson's Height, Weight and Credentials

When looking at Gable Steveson's background and clear elite-level athletic ability, there is no surprise that Jon Jones is full of praise for him.

The 24-year-old won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in freestyle wrestling in the 125kg weight class and completely dominated the majority of opponents he came up against. Following his incredible Olympic campaign, Steveson turned his attention to the world of professional wrestling and signed with WWE in September 2021.

Steveson's time in WWE did not go well and, despite him clearly having talent, he departed the company earlier in 2024 after not being featured on TV for many months. Just weeks after his WWE departure, Steveson signed with NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, but once again had a very short stint. The Olympic gold medalist was cut from the team just three months after signing.

Steveson has now turned his attention to MMA and has people around him such as Jon Jones and Gordon Ryan who will be training him up for a potential future UFC career. With him being just 24 years old and having the athletic background that he does, if he applies himself properly, Steveson could be a future nightmare for the UFC's heavyweight division.