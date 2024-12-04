There are no real arguments nowadays from fans or experts that Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time. Jones standing so far ahead of the rest in terms of the MMA GOAT conversation has led to many people comparing 'Bones' to fighters outside of MMA when discussing his greatness.

UFC commentator and MMA expert, Jon Anik has argued that Jones' legacy has already surpassed two of the greatest undefeated boxers of all time, Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe. While Jones technically is not undefeated due to a controversial disqualification loss being on his record from 2009, Anik believes that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion has been tested more than Mayweather and Calzaghe were throughout their careers.

Jon Jones Has Surpassed Undefeated Boxing Greats, Jon Anik Says

UFC commentator, Jon Anik, believes Jon Jones has done enough in his MMA career to be considered above undefeated boxing greats, Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Anik believes Jones' MMA accomplishments put him above Mayweather and Calzaghe as he believes 'Bones' has been tested against tougher and greater competition throughout his career.

Anik said:

"I think, with respect to Joe Calzaghe and Floyd Mayweather, that Jon Jones has already pushed himself beyond those guys."

Anik continued: "Even if people want to denigrate the Stipe win because it happened at 42 years of age, I don’t think there really is anything left for Jon Jones to accomplish. But there is financial gain to be had."

There was a lot of controversy around the Jones vs Stipe Miocic fight being made by the UFC due to Miocic's inactivity, however, adding the greatest heavyweight of all time's name to his already incredible resume is impressive even when considering that Miocic had not fought in over three and a half years prior to UFC 309.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 4.12.24) 30 Fights 28 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 11 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

Jon Anik Believes Jon Jones Deserves a Big Payday for Fighting Tom Aspinall

Jones said he wanted "f*** you money" to accept a fight against the Brit

UFC president Dana White has made it very clear that the only fight he will offer Jon Jones is a heavyweight unification fight against interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall.

Throughout UFC 309 fight week, Jones constantly played down the chances of himself vs Aspinall happening but seemed to change his tune after defeating Stipe Miocic. With there only being one fight and opponent on the table for Jones if he is to continue his MMA career, 'Bones' holds all the cards and it could secure him the biggest payday of his career and UFC commentator, Jon Anik believes that he absolutely deserves it.

“What he wants like that $30-40-50 million dollar payday, which he so deserves at this time because in heavyweight MMA, anything can happen. And certainly, in light heavyweight MMA anything can happen, but the consequences are so great when it comes to four-ounce gloves that these guys chuck.”