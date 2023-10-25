Highlights Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been ruled out of UFC 295 due to a severe injury and will be out for eight months.

Jones had recently returned to win the heavyweight title and stated that the fight against Miocic would be enough for him.

Instead, Sergei Pavlovich will now take on Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight championship, providing a huge opportunity for both fighters.

Heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been ruled OUT of the highly anticipated UFC 295 fight against Stipe Miocic after suffering a debilitating injury in training.

UFC president Dana White made the announcement on social media, sharing that Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone that will keep him out for eight months and need surgery to repair. Along with the video of him announcing the news, White has also shared the clip from training where Jones injures himself, and it looks very nasty, especially once you hear the champion screaming in pain.

Jon Jones in the UFC

Jones is one of the most impressive fighters in MMA history, previously a UFC light heavyweight champion owning the longest unbeaten streak in the company's history and a record of 15-0 in UFC title fights. After three years away, Jones returned in March to win the UFC heavyweight title from Ciryl Gane; this fight against Miocic would have been his first opportunity to defend this title.

It might have also been one of the last times that UFC fans got to see Jones in action. In an interview with Fox Sports Australia in May, he said: “I think the Stipe fight will be plenty for me. I feel like I don’t have too much to prove after beating Stipe Miocic. I’ve been in the game for a long time. In fighter years, I’m an old guy. I just really want to be around for my family, be around for my kids. I want to be able to play with my kids, have a good head on my shoulders … I could see it coming to an end really soon and I’m happy with that.”

Jon Jones Professional record breakdown 29 Fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

It is unclear whether Jones will work to come back to fight Miocic, but for now, the Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira fight will be bumped to the headline event at Madison Square Garden on the 11th November, while Sergei Pavlovich – who was already the backup fighter for UFC 295’s main event – will now take on British opponent Tom Aspinall in the interim heavyweight championship and co-main event. For Pavlovich and Aspinall, this is a huge opportunity as both will be searching for their first heavyweight championship.

Number two ranked heavyweight, Pavlovich has an impressive record with an 83% finish rate, his last seven wins ending in the first round, and holding the joint second-longest knockout record streak in UFC history. His most recent wins have seen him take down Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa to propel him to the top of the rankings and within title contention.

Video: Jon Jones' injury in training

Aspinall has also been rising to the scene, currently ranked number four with 10 knockouts, an 100% finish rate, and eight of his last nine wins coming in the first round. He only recently returned from an ACL injury that kept him out for 10 months, but he has looked sharp with a win against Marcin Tybura in just over a minute into the first round.

While we will no longer see two legends of UFC heavyweight fighting, this interim championship fight still promises to be entertaining and a real battle between two rising stars.