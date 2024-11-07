The highly anticipated Octagon return of Jon Jones is right around the corner. 'Bones' will return to the UFC Octagon for the first time in 20 months on November 16 in the UFC 309 main event. The man who Jones will be making the very first defence of his UFC heavyweight title against is the consensus greatest heavyweight in MMA history, Stipe Miocic, who is also returning after a very lengthy lay-off. Miocic has not fought in the UFC since March 2021 and in that fight, he was brutally knocked out by Francis Ngannou.

Despite Jones vs Miocic being the biggest fight in the history of the UFC heavyweight division, there is controversy surrounding the fight as it is Miocic being given the title shot over the division's interim champion, Tom Aspinall, who has done more than enough to earn his shot at undisputed gold.

Ever since Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich last year at UFC 295, Jones has been extremely dismissive of his accomplishments in the heavyweight division and despite the Brit being clearly next in line for a shot at the title, 'Bones' is not even remotely interested in taking that fight and his comments in a newly released interview has shown this once again.

Jon Jones Remains Uninterested in a Fight Against Tom Aspinall

Jones believes Aspinall hasn't done enough to deserve to fight him

Despite Tom Aspinall being the heavyweight division's interim champion, it seems that he will not be able to get his hands on either Jon Jones or Stipe Miocic following their undisputed heavyweight title fight at UFC 309. Both men competing in the UFC 309 main event have teased retirement following the fight and it is looking increasingly likely that could be the case after Jones' latest comments.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic have been inactive from UFC competition for a combined 64 months.

In a newly released interview with Kevin Iole, Jones, once again, has poured cold water on a potential fight against Aspinall. When asked whether a fight against the Brit will happen, 'Bones' replied "Probably not" and went on to diminish Aspinall's body of work so far in the UFC's heavyweight division.

In the clip below you can listen to Jones give his reasons as to why he is not interested in fighting Aspinall and he even reveals that there is one fight he would like following UFC 309 against a current UFC champion.

Jones' latest reasoning for not wanting to face Aspinall is his most ridiculous yet and just feeds into the narrative online that he is ducking a fight against his toughest challenger.

Jon Jones Would Prefer to Fight Alex Pereira Instead of Tom Aspinall

Jones believes Pereira would be a much bigger fight legacy wise for him

As Jones said in the clip you came across earlier, a bout against current UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira is one he would be very interested in.

Even though Jones vs Pereira absolutely would be a super-fight, it is extremely unlikely that the UFC would sanction the fight to go ahead before Tom Aspinall got his much-deserved shot at undisputed heavyweight gold. With that said, the UFC have done things in the past which they shouldn't have so it is not beyond the realms of possibility that Jones' reluctance to fight Aspinall could see the Brit unfairly leapfrogged.