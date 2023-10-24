Highlights UFC 295 could be the card of the year, featuring the return of Jon Jones and a highly anticipated fight against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden.

UFC 295 has potential to be the card of the year, with the main event fight seeing the return of heavyweight titleholder Jon Jones as he faces off against Stipe Miocic inside New York's iconic Madison Square Garden.

Jones is a legend of the sport and the GOAT to many fans, with this fight only his second since returning from a three-year hiatus. Controversy is never far away from Jones, however, with the heavyweight having his fair share of run-ins with the law and the higher ups at UFC over a career spanning over almost 15 years. Now, though, putting all that aside, on fighting ability alone, there is no denying the power and sheer dominance that 'Bones' has.

We may never see an athlete like him in the UFC ever again, and any fan that is worried about Jones being on his way out and perhaps past his best certainly needs to check out latest posts emerging of him in the gym preparing for his title fight.

Jon Jones training for UFC 295

There have been a few behind the scenes videos and pictures circulating around social media channels the last few days, showing an inside look into how Jones is getting on in preparation for this fight. Taking away all the technical aspects of the training, merely from a physical point of view, Jones looks absolutely shredded and in the shape of his life.

This might sound unsurprising to those who know the power of Jones, but there has been so much talk around his future and whether he still has what it takes, that it's sometimes easy to forget the level of athlete we are dealing with. One of the videos of Jones lifting weights is enough to put to bed any doubting voices.

Professional record breakdown 29 Fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

Jones is now just a few weeks away from the 11th of November fight, with eyes now looking towards the pre-fight build-up and the drama of the weigh-in. Stiope Miocic is no joke either, and not someone you can write off. Fans of Jones and those seeing his images and videos from training must also realise the level of fighter Jones is facing.

After finally winning his title back, Jones does not want that feeling of losing it again, and also knows that this fight is the real game changer for him. His first fight after returning was a victory, but fans are now looking at this fight as the real sign of how good Jones can still be. Doubters want to ensure that his return to the UFC was not for PR of money, but for the fact he is still one of the greatest fighters on this planet.

Video: Jon Jones looking insanely shredded

The hype is only going to get more intense from here on out, with these training clips of Jones just fueling the anticipation that this battle is going to be epic. Just 18 days now until we see Jones back where the fans need him, putting on a show for the world to see inside the most iconic arena on the planet. Whatever happens, this one is going to be epic!