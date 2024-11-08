Jon Jones is looking like an absolute unit in brand-new training footage posted little more than a week before his massive pay-per-view headliner against the UFC's former heavyweight ruler Stipe Miocic atop the UFC 309 card that takes place Saturday, November 16 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The fight brings together two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts over the last 10-15 years, with Jones — a dominant and long-time light heavyweight champion who moved up to heavyweight and beat Ciryl Gane to claim the heavyweight title in 2023 — taking on Miocic, one of the consensus greats that the division has ever seen.

Regardless, the bout has taken a while to resonate with UFC fans who no longer regard Miocic as an ideal opponent for Jones at this stage in their respective careers. This is because while Miocic has not beaten anybody in the current top-10 heavyweight ranking, and has not fought for three years, British slugger Tom Aspinall has rapidly risen in the division ever since. Aspinall, and even Alex Pereira, coudl well be tougher challenges.

However, this new footage shows Jones is not only big, but powerful, and clearly still packs a bruising punch. And the clip, that you can watch below, could well get fans excited about his imminent return to the UFC Octagon.

Jon Jones is an Absolute Unit

Heavyweight champ puts belt on the line for a battle of GOATs with Stipe Miocic

Jones defeated Gane by taking him quickly to the ground and defeating him in the area in which the Frenchman was at his weakest. But in the footage below, Jones is drilling his stand-up, throwing one-two punches at his padman, snapping at the pads with his jabs, and unfurling hook shots. He even throws knee strikes and spinning back kicks into the mix, all with great effect.

Whether that is evidence that Jones believes Miocic's punch resistance is weakened at his enhanced age of 42 remains to be seen. What's clear, though, is that if the fight is only competed standing up, then Jones may well fare pretty well.

Watch the training footage right here:

Jones also posted a photograph of his training partners, who are beastly big men themselves. He's been training with Gable Steveson, who is a two-time American gold medalist in folkstyle wrestling, a brief football player for the Buffalo Bills, and a WWE star. He's also been training with Gordon Ryan, one of the best jiu jitsu players on the planet.

The fight takes place Saturday, November 16. It airs on ESPN pay-per-view.