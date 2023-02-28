Jon Jones has named his top five fighters of all time - including himself.

Jon Jones has revealed his top five MMA fighters of all time.

But the legendary martial artist controversially left Conor McGregor off his list while running through some of the sport's biggest names over the years.

Jones, 35, is most widely recognised as the GOAT having dominated the light heavyweight division.

The American is now set to fight Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 later this week.

And after MMA legend Jones - who has not fought for more than three years - was asked by RMC Sport who he considers the true elite of the sport, he chose Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jose Aldo.

Of course, he couldn't help but include himself on the list as well.

Leaving out 'The Notorious', he said: “My top five? Let's see here.

"I would say - if I'm allowed - I would say myself, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Jose Aldo. "Those are my favourites at least.

“I love what Khabib represents. We’ve had our differences in the past, I’ve made some quotes about him. But there’s never really been a real beef.

"I love the way he carries himself as a Muslim, I love the way he represents his country. I love the businessman that he is.

"He just seems like a stand-up guy, gives back to others. He’s a stand-up guy, an admirable man. I appreciate his existence.”

Here GiveMeSport runs you down Jones' top five greatest fighters of all time.

1. Jon Jones (himself)

Age: 35

Record: 26-1, 1 NC

Jones has every right to put his own name on the list after dominating the sport for the best part of a decade.

He still holds the record for the longest UFC light heavyweight champion reign in history with eleven title defences.

His only defeat came at the hands of Matt Hamill after he was disqualified for using illegal elbows.

2. Anderson Silva

Age: 47

Record: 34-11, 1 NC

Brazilian legend Silva had a whopping 46 fights throughout his career - winning 34.

He is still widely regarded as the greatest middleweight of all time and earned the nickname 'The Spider' for wearing a Spider-Man t-shirt.

Most recently he lost to Jake Paul in a boxing match back in October.

3. Georges St-Pierre

Age: 40

Record: 26-2

No champion has carried themself like a true martial artist better than St-Pierre.

Not only is he the only Canadian on this list but he is also the only man to win world titles in two weight classes.

He holds notable victories against the likes of Jon Fitch, Matt Hughes, Josh Koshcheck, Matt Serra and BJ Penn.

4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Age: 34

Record: 29-0

Russian Khabib needs no introduction having finished his career with an unblemished record.

He held the UFC lightweight title for two years from 2018 to 2020.

Overall, three fighters attempted to dethrone him and he is one of six fighters to beat McGregor.

5. Jose Aldo

Age: 36

Record: 31-8

A two-time featherweight champion, Junior won 31 of his 39 fights - with 17 of his victories coming by way of knockout.

He finished his UFC career last August after losing to Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision.

Like Silva, he has also recently tried his hand at boxing having made his professional debut earlier his month.

