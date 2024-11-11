Jon Jones was far from impressed when Stipe Miocic referred to him as a b**** during the countdown show for Saturday's UFC 309 pay-per-view event - and took to social media to fire back at his challenger for the UFC heavyweight title.

Jones, the 38-year-old current belt holder, and Miocic, the 42-year-old former heavyweight champion, have both been away from Octagon for some time but are finally set to settle their differences after a delay of a year because of a pectoral injury suffered by Jones.

While being interviewed by producers, Miocic rounded off a statement by declaring: "Bring it on, b****!" Jones wasted little time in responding to his opponent's taunts, posting a video of himself watching the interview to social media with it paused on Cleveland native's face.

Jones Vowed to Make Miocic Wish he Hadn't Insulted him

The rivals square off at Madison Square Garden this weekend

Jones roared: "The disrespect didn’t have to happen. You’re gonna wish you didn’t say that." 'Bones' doubled down on his words in a second post, where he wrote:

"Hiring black fighters to mimic me will not help you, Stipe. And you shouldn’t have called me a b*****. The disrespect wasn’t necessary. Let’s play!"

Both men are among the greatest fighters ever to grace the Octagon, but there has to be question marks over their abilities given the length of time they have been out of action. They had been due to meet at UFC 295 last November, before Jones' aforementioned injury scrapped those plans.

It was a cancellation that left Miocic with an even greater spell on the sidelines, having not fought since March 2021. Intent on fighting Jones, Stipe has never shown any interest in facing another opponent.

Jones fought more recently, beating Ciryl Gane by submission to win the heavyweight title at UFC 285 in March 2023, but that remains his only fight in the last four years. In the time that fans have been waiting for Jones vs Miocic, Britain's Tom Aspinall has burst on to the scene, stopping opponents at will and winning the interim heavyweight crown in the process.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones has only won five fights by KO in his UFC career.

Aspinall won't be fighting in the Octagon on Saturday night, but his name is likely to be brought up almost as soon as Jones and Miocic have settled their long-standing grudge in New York City. Whoever emerges victorious out of Jones and Miocic has a clear challenger who will be gunning for them before the end of 2025.