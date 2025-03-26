UFC champion Jon Jones has many plates in the air at the moment in terms of his next fight. The heavyweight king is expected to clash with Tom Aspinall later this year in a heavyweight title unification bout, with CEO Dana White recently saying that negotiations for the fight are nearly complete after the Brit met with UFC CBO Hunter Campbell in the last few days.

Although a location and venue for any Jones vs Aspinall clash has yet to be finalised, it is thought the fight would headline the UFC’s major International Fight Week pay-per-view event that will take place in June.

Both Jones and Aspinall are expected to receive lucrative payouts from any fight, but the former has another hefty offer on the table in the shape of PFL founder Donn Davis offering him more money to fight Francis Ngannou than he is being offered to fight Aspinall. Jones and Ngannou once came face-to-face at a PFL event in 2023 and any fight between the pair has been hotly anticipated since then.

Jon Jones' Offer to Fight Francis Ngannou

Jones could receive millions if he swaps the UFC for the PFL

In a recent post on X, Davis said: “I know one way ⁦[Jon Jones] earns $50m … ⁦[Francis Ngannou]. To decide the true MMA Heavyweight Champion and the real P4P #1. “That would be THE fight of the decade for MMA fans!”

Neither fighter has as yet responded to Davis’ claim, and Dana White has said before that he has no interest in any cross-venture between the UFC and PFL.

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

The biggest 'will it won't it?' fight in the UFC right now