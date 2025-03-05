A prankster may be regretting his actions at an airport after deliberately bumping into MMA fighter and UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, as the American is now on the hunt for him, and wants his social media followers to help him track him down.

Jones hasn’t fought for several months since his victory over Stipe Miocic, but he might have already found an idea for his next opponent, but sadly it's not quite Tom Aspinall.

Jon Jones Pranked in Airport

Unsurprisingly, the champ hasn't reacted great to the stunt

The short video shows a man shoulder barging into the back of Jones at an airport who is deep in conversation. As like most people, Jones reacted with both shock and anger, having a look of pure intensity on his face as he stared at the man walking away, questioning what had just happened.

Purposefully barging into people you don’t know is never a good idea and ill-mannered, but bumping into a professional fighter? That just shows a lack of common sense and is a one-way ticket to a one-sided beating.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 05/03/25) 30 fights 28 wins 1 loss By knockout 11 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

Jones has always been a man of few words, but always chooses the impactful ones, and his reaction to the prank was no different. He simply posted the words on social media: “Someone find this dude’s Instagram for me.”