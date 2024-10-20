Francis Ngannou took the combat sports world by storm Saturday in Saudi Arabia when he slayed 6-foot-8 super heavyweight Renan Ferreira upon his return to pro MMA following a two-fight stint in boxing, and the tragic passing of his young son, Kobe, earlier this year.

Ngannou took Ferreira down in the opening round and finished him shortly after with a ruthless procession of punches, seemingly knocking his Brazilian opponent senseless, before the referee intervened and awarded the Cameroonian fighter with a lightning-quick win.

It was Ngannou's first MMA fight in more than 1,000 days and it left his long-time UFC rival Jon Jones suitably impressed. Jones and Ngannou, of course, have been linked with one another while they were both competing in the UFC, and then again when Ngannou had left the promotion to sign terms with PFL.

Jon Jones Reacts to Francis Ngannou's Big Win

Jones appeared suitably impressed with Ngannou's exploits

"What an amazing job Francis did tonight," said Jones on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. "[He] displayed a complete MMA game."

Jones has his own big fight coming up — a clash of consensus GOATs in their respective weight classes, as the long-time light heavyweight ruler Jones competes in his second heavyweight fight against Stipe Miocic, who is regarded as the best of the big men in UFC's history.

Jones vs Miocic takes place November 16 in the main event of UFC 309, which takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Great kicks, great takedowns. It feels good to see him shine."

He finished: "Wow congratulations Champ, I see you."

JONES NGANNOU FIGHTS 29 21 WINS 27 18 KOs 10 13 SUBMISSIONS 7 4 BEST WINS Gane Cormier Belfort Machida Jackson Ferreira Gane Miocic dos Santos Velasquez Overeem

It is unclear if Ngannou and Jones will ever fight, even though they are clearly two of the best fighters in the entire world and competing in the same weight class.

It is, however, the fight to make. And PFL MMA ambassador, burgeoning boxer, and internet sensation Jake Paul was calling for the fight immediately after Ngannou's latest win.

"Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones," he said. "That’s what I want."