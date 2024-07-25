Highlights Jon Jones has never been beaten by knockout, submission, or decision.

There is a blemish on his MMA record though as a 12-6 elbow strike on Matt Hamill saw him disqualified.

That rule has now changed, the elbow strike is now permitted in MMA, and Jones wants to see his loss overturned as a result.

Jon Jones, one of the consensus GOATs in all MMA, has never been knocked out, submitted, or out-pointed in his entire career. The only blemish on his record is a disqualification loss to Matt Hamill, which Jones and UFC boss Dana White dispute to this day. Though Jones dominated Hamill with his wrestling, before battering him with strikes from top position having taken him to the ground, Jones was chucked out of the fight after using an illegal 12-6 elbow strike.

On Tuesday, the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports committee voted unanimously to lift the ban on those kinds of strikes — ones in which the elbow strike is straight up, and straight down. The new rule will be in effect from November 1 — and it did not take long for Jones to react.

Jon Jones Would be Free to Use The Strike in His Next Fight

The heavyweight MMA fighter could use the strike against Stipe Miocic

Responding to the news on Instagram, Jones said: “Undefeated then, undefeated now."

He then tagged UFC boss White to say that they have to collectively work on getting his disqualification loss overturned, now that the rule change has been signed off.

Jones has been speculatively linked with a fight against the former heavyweight champion Miocic for some time, and the pair will reportedly compete against one another on November 9 for the Madison Square Garden pay-per-view show in New York City.

As the rule change will come into effect from November 1, Jones — or, indeed, Miocic — would be free to 12-6 elbow strike each other to their heart's content.

Removal of The DQ Loss on Jon Jones' Record

Jones could be unbeaten once more

Overturning the result is unlikely as the Jones-Hamill fight was contested 15 years ago — when the ruling prohibited the 12-6 elbow strikes. It has only become acceptable practice, and written into the mixed martial arts rules, later this year.

However, it could boost Jones' legacy if the loss was wiped from his record. It would mean he was undefeated once again, akin to an MMA version of Floyd Mayweather in boxing, together with his lengthy reign as the UFC's light heavyweight champion, and his current status atop the heavyweight division, too.

Jones has run a gauntlet over the last 15 years, vanquishing many top tier opponents in an impressive UFC run that has seen him claim the scalps of Stephen Bonnar, Ryan Bader, Brandon Vera, Mauricio Rua, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, Chael Sonnen, Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and, most recently, Ciryl Gane.