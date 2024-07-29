Highlights UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has finally reacted to Tom Aspinall's win and call-out at UFC 304.

Aspinall was dominant once again inside the Octagon, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in the very first round.

After the fight, the Brit was quick to call for Jones, who took to X to issue his response.

Jon Jones has finally reacted to Tom Aspinall's call-out post-UFC 304 on social media, and fans are left curious about what his cryptic message means.

Aspinall, the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, had just crushed Curtis Blaydes after 60 seconds when he shouted out to the other champion of the weight class for a unification title bout.

"Bones", the dominant and current undisputed champion of the division, is currently focused on his upcoming comeback fight, where he is set to defend his belt against Stipe Miocic, who he would have fought back in November last year if not for a forced period on the sidelines due to injury.

But not long after Aspinall called him out in public, Jones posted a simple message with over two million views from his Twitter account (@JonnyBones) that said: "Supply and demand at its finest, I love it."

While it's not clear what Jones meant by his message, the responses from fans have been more than clear; they want to see Aspinall vs Jones in the Octagon to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

@HomelanderMMA commented with 7.3k likes: "Fight Aspinall. Literally nobody cares about you vs Stipe anymore."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall's last FOUR UFC fights have lasted just 3:37.

@Dieggo also garnered a massive load of likes with his comment on Jones' post which reads: "Get in that Octagon you’ve been called out."

If the fan reaction on Twitter was enough of an indicator of what the viewers want as the next big heavyweight clash, the reaction of the UFC 304 audience in Aspinall's home country only strengthens the point.

Tom Aspinall vs Jon Jones

Hyping up his home crowd in Manchester, Aspinall asked them all a very teasing question to a roaring response from the fans: “Who wants to see Tom Aspinall v Jon Jones?”

He then directed a message to Jones: “I just think I’m better than you, I know I can beat you in a fight.”

Plans for the UFC Heavyweight Division

While the Miocic match-up still looks to be the next one on the cards for Jones, perhaps his attention has finally been turned towards the Brit, much to the excitement of the UFC universe and Dana White.

While Jones is still the undisputed heavyweight champion, the American has been out of the cage for some time due to a torn pectoral tendon prior to the original scheduled match-up with Miocic. As a result of his absence, Aspinall took his chance to win the interim belt by knocking out Sergei Pavlovich in just 69 seconds, just barely slower than his Blaydes KO time.

Tom Aspinall's professional MMA record (as of 29/07/24) 18 fights 15 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 1 By submission 3 1 By decision 0 1

It's been a strong run of form for the man from Salford ever since he lost to Blaydes due to an unfortunate knee injury, with now three straight wins after just over a minute in each bout's first round, topped by his revenge on the man who blemished his record. The Brit is now 15-3-0 in his MMA career, but is 8-1 when it comes to the UFC. In fact, all but one of his wins in the UFC have all been delivered in the first round.

On the other hand, there is not much to deliberate about Jones' career as one of the most dominant figures in professional MMA fighting history. A record of 27-1 (1), a light heavyweight world champion on two occasions, and the current heavyweight champion. It's hard to see anyone stopping Jon Jones, even at his older age of 37, but perhaps the 31-year-old Aspinall might be the best placed to stop the American.

Well, the prospect of the bout is a tasty one indeed, and we know the fans and Aspinall want it to happen. And while Jones' post is a mystery for now, we can only hope it means he's up for the challenge too.