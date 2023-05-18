Tyson Fury has slammed Joe Rogan in a new video on social media, branding the UFC commentator a, “bald-headed midget.”

Rogan had previously made comments about what might happen if Fury was to ever fight against UFC champion Jon Jones, comments which riled up the Englishman.

Fury has not fought since December 2022 when he demolished Derek Chisora, with a potential fight against Oleksandr Usyk collapsing in the new year.

Jones, meanwhile, returned to the Octagon in March to fight for the first time in more than three years, securing the heavyweight belt against Ciryl Gane in spectacular fashion at UFC 285.

He is widely regarded as one of the UFC’s best fighters and returned to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings following his victory.

What did Rogan say?

Following Jones’ brilliant return to combat sports, Rogan was full of praise for the 35-year-old.

While on air on his podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, the commentator declared that nobody believed Fury could beat Jones in a fight without boxing restrictions.

"Nobody thinks Tyson Fury could beat Jon Jones in a fight," Rogan said. "No one thinks that, even Tyson doesn't think that. You want to talk about who’s the baddest man on the planet?

"If Jon Jones and Tyson Fury are locked into a room, I’ll push all of my chips on black.

“Tyson Fury is an amazing boxer but he doesn’t have a f****ng chance in hell of making it out of that room. Zero chance.

“He'd have to catch Jon immediately with one punch and I just don't see that happening. The threat of the takedown looms so large and that shot will come so unexpectedly.

“When he gets his hands around you, you'll be so stunned.”

Fury finally responds

Although the footage is more than a month old at this point, Fury has only just seen the clip due to his absence from social media.

And he was not happy with what he heard.

Taking to Instagram to rant about Rogan’s comments, the WBC Heavyweight Champion said: “I heard Joe Rogan say something about me the other day but I have been off of all social medias so I didn't reply to the little p****.

“The little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say Jon Jones could f*** me up if we were in the room together.

“I don't think so, not a man born from his mother can f*** me up. If we were ever on our own in a room, whatever happens in a room, I'd be walking out not a f***ing problem.”

He’s never one to mince his words, is he? Watch the clip for yourselves below.

Jones has since responded to Tyson's comments on Twitter, saying that while he would not be able to hang with Fury in the ring, the Englishman shouldn't confuse that with what might happen in an Octagon.

"If you ever want to put some of those questions you got going on to rest, give Dana a call," he wrote. "I’ll help you out."

As well as going after both men, new footage also showed Fury calling out several boxers, even saying that fellow heavyweight Andy Ruiz was demanding £20 million to fight him.

“I’m looking to fight anyone, anytime, anyplace, anywhere,” he said in an Instagram post.

“I cannot wait to fight Usyk, AJ, whoever’s out there, I’m f****** you up, because I am the baddest motherf***** on the planet.”

One man keen to fight Fury was Francis Ngannou, newly signed to the PFL, who commented on the post: “I have been here the whole time Tyson. Since none of these boxers want to fight, Let’s make it official.”