Highlights Jones denies threatening to kill an anti-doping official, posts video showing cordial exchange after drug test at his home.

UFC heavyweight champion admitted to having been drinking prior to the test, but disputes all other allegations.

Jones hasn't fought since winning his title last March at UFC 285.

Jon Jones has responded to accusations that he 'threatened to kill' an anti-doping official who was trying to collect a sample from him. A report filed by the Albuquerque Police Department emerged on Saturday confirming that they had been called to attend an incident at the UFC heavyweight champion's home after he allegedly began acting in an intimidating manner towards a testing agent from Drug Free Sport International (DFSI).

It was claimed Jones was intoxicated during the exchange and took possession of one of the testers' mobile phones, before asking: "Why you f****** people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead."

Per The Daily Mail, Jones also threatened to sue both testers during their interaction and was so aggressive that one of the parties involved told police that she was "terrified" while carrying out the test and wanted to abandon it, but feared that Jones "might hit her" if she ended the process as fighters can be sanctioned if they don't take drug tests when asked.

Jon Jones Responds to Claims he 'Threatened to Kill' Anti-Doping Official

UFC star denies any wrongdoing

While acknowledging that he had been drinking before the testing agents arrived at his home, the 36-year-old fighter took to Instagram to defend himself against the more serious accusations, issuing a statement alongside CCTV which appears to show the DFSI officials leaving his property amicably. Jones wrote:

"I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home."

The Albuquerque native continued: "I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before."

Although he reigns as the company's heavyweight titleholder, Jones hasn't fought since March 2023, when he defeated Ciryl Gane to win the championship in the main event of UFC 285. The promotion has yet to issue a statement on the matter, but given that Jones has been summoned to court over the allegations, it seems unlikely that he will be making a swift return to the Octagon.