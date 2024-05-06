Highlights The UFC 304 main card is set to start at 3am local time in Manchester.

Interim heavyweight champion Aspinall has complained about the decision, but is expected to fight on the event.

His rival, Jon Jones, has now weighed in on the issue via social media.

UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones couldn't resist wading into the controversy surrounding the start time of UFC 304 by taking a swipe at rival Tom Aspinall. The world's leading MMA confirmed its return to the UK last month, with the pay-per-view event set to take place at the new Co-op Live Arena in Manchester on the 27th of July.

However, after the excitement surrounding the announcement started to cool down, it became apparent that the event would be timed to cater for an American audience. This detail did not go down well with current interim heavyweight champion Aspinall.

The Time at Which UFC 304 Will Start Has Angered Aspinall

The potential headliner was not amused

The UFC's refusal to adjust their usual pay-per-view timings means that the UFC 304 main card won't start until 3am local time - a decision that Englishman Aspinall recently took issue with.

"Obviously, predominantly, it’s an American audience, so I understand that they want to sell to them. But why can’t they sell to them in the afternoon, which is our evening time? Why can’t the Americans watch it in the afternoon? And the UK fans, the Manchester fans, the European fans can all fly to this event [and] sell out this new arena. I mean, it’s going to sell out regardless, mate. We’re very, very, very, very lucky to have a pay-per-view event in Manchester. Very lucky. But it's UK MMA... let’s put it on UK time."

Jon Jones Responds to Aspinall's Complaints

While Aspinall's opinion has received plenty of support among UFC fans in the UK, Jones has been less than sympathetic on the issue. The American star recently stated that he had agreed a return date with the promotion - although it seems highly unlikely that he will face Aspinall at the Manchester event - particularly given his response to the timings controversy.

In a screenshot taken of a reply on Instagram, Jones wrote from his official account: "When will this man realize that he doesn't call any shots", accompanied by a laughing face emoji.

It is assumed that Jones and Aspinall will eventually face off to determine an undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion, However, the promotion has given no indication of when that fight might take place. By Jones' logic above, he'll be the one deciding when and where it happens.

In the presumed absence of Jones, Aspinall is expected to defend his interim heavyweight title at UFC 304 - with Curtis Blaydes’ name being thrown around as a potential opponent. The 31-year-old suffered the only loss of his UFC career to date in 2022 when he sustained an injury in the opening seconds of a bout against Blaydes. A shot at redemption could be on the cards.