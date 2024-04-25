Highlights Jon Jones is back in the gym following double surgery.

The two-weight UFC champion said his return "felt amazing."

Though he is likely to fight Stipe Miocic next, Tom Aspinall is waiting in the wings.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, one of MMA's all-time great fighters, is back in the gym following two surgeries. Jones even shared a picture of himself with his team, and has said that his return "felt amazing."

Jon Jones Back In Training Following Double Surgery

Jones underwent surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and got elbow surgery shortly after

Jon Jones was scheduled to defend his UFC heavyweight title in November at UFC 295 for a dream fight against Stipe Miocic. However, this fight did not end up happening as Jones, around two weeks before the event, suffered a torn pectoral muscle in training which forced the fight to be cancelled. Miocic refused to face a replacement opponent, so the UFC instead booked Sergei Pavlovic against Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title — a fight in which Aspinall made easy work of the Russian, and knocked him out in just over a minute.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jon Jones has the most consecutive title defenses in UFC light heavyweight division history (8), the most successful title defenses in UFC light heavyweight division history (11), and the most wins in UFC title fights (15), amongst other accolades.

Whilst still recovering from his surgery to repair his torn pectoral muscle, Jones announced in January that he underwent his second surgery within four months. This surgery involved shaving down bone spurs in his left elbow, something which had been bothering him for a while. Jones said he decided to "kill two birds with one stone," and get the surgery whilst recovering from his pectoral surgery.

Jones revealed yesterday in an Instagram post that he is now back in the gym following the operations. Jones didn't go into detail about the level of intensity he is training with, but it is, of course, encouraging and good to see 'Bones' working towards a comeback, as he has several big fights already lined up ahead of him.

What Next For Jon Jones?

Jones will likely face Stipe Miocic next but has Tom Aspinall waiting to fight him

Despite Tom Aspinall being the interim UFC heavyweight champion and the No.1-ranked heavyweight contender, UFC president Dana White has insisted that it will be Stipe Miocic next for Jon Jones, and Aspinall has the choice to either wait on the sidelines to fight the winner of Jones vs Miocic, or he can defend his interim title. It seems like the latter will be happening.

Earlier this week, the UFC announced that UFC 304 will take place in Manchester this summer, and Tom Aspinall has been teasing for weeks that he will fight on that card — possibly defending his interim title against Curtis Blaydes. Aspinall is taking a risk considering he has a shot at the winner of Jones vs Miocic secured, but he does not want to sit around and wait for the two to fight considering there is no guarantee that the fight even happens this year. Aspinall will more than likely rematch Curtis Blaydes, who he does technically hold a loss to, albeit via knee injury.

