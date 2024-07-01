Highlights Jon Jones may face Alex Pereira, Stipe Miocic, or Francis Ngannou next, depending on various factors.

UFC heavyweight Jon Jones is on everyone's minds right now, especially after Alex Pereira's UFC 303 knockout. After the fight, many fans and media called for Pereira to fight Jones at heavyweight next in hopes that Pereira could try to become the first-ever triple UFC champion. But there's a few things that would need to happen before that could be a reality. Jones is already promised to Stipe Miocic after their UFC 295 fight fell through due to an injury from Jones. Then, while that fight was on hiatus, there was an interim title fight where Tom Aspinall was crowned and he'll need to fight to winner of Jones vs. Stipe to unify the title. There's also a chance Stipe and Jones both retire in which case Aspinall would likely become the undisputed champion. But that's a lot of what-ifs and most of it depends on Jones. And he knows it.

Jon Jones Answers Retirement Question

Jon Jones isn't sure what his next step will be.

Though Jones never directly addressed Pereira, it does seem that the option to fight him is at least in his peripheral vision. When asked by a fan about his retirement plans Jones replied, "Honestly, it’s hard to say right now, I’m gonna base a lot of that on my next performance. The options are looking crazy right now."

Jones has been adamant he wants to fight Miocic for his legacy as Miocic is considered the UFC's best heavyweight ever, but the longer the delay the least impressive the win will be due to Miocic's age and inactivity. None of that seems to faze UFC president Dana White who recently got into a heated argument with MMA journalist, Kevin Iole about Jones' legacy and pound-for-pound ranking.

"This is the problem with the conversation that we're having here and why people aren't giving Jon Jones the respect for pound-for-pound," White said at the UFC 303 post-fight presser Saturday night. "This f******* guy destroyed the best heavyweight in the division. [He] easily made it look like nothing. Jon Jones is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world and the greatest fighter f****** ever. Period. End of story."

Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou Super Fight is Not Off the Table

Could Turki Alalshikh make Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou a reality?

One other option that hasn't been talked about is a super fight with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. The pair were supposed to fight while Ngannou was still in the UFC but contract negotiations stalled and Ngannou left the promotion for the PFL. Now that Turki Alalshikh and Saudi Arabia money is involved, it seems White is softening his stance on a potential cross-promotion fight between the two.

"Well, I actually respect Sheikh Turki, he's a nice guy. We have actually formed a relationship over the last couple of months," White said at the UFC 303 post-fight press conference. "I respect what he has done with boxing. This is the only guy that could pull this off and make these big fights. And the fights are good, you don't have guys coming in and avoiding fights so they can get to the next payday. What this guy has done in a short amount of time is pretty incredible, so we're obviously talking about lots of different options with this guy. I respect him. I like him, so we will see what the future holds."

That really is a lot of crazy options for Jones. We'll have to wait and see what he decides to do.