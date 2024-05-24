Highlights Tom Aspinall returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC interim heavyweight title against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

Traditionally, interim champions get the opportunity to unify the belt with the full champ — in this case Jon Jones.

But an ex-heavyweight and podcaster Brendan Schaub has argued that Aspinall is avoided, and even hinted others — Jones, perhaps — are scared to fight him.

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a historic run in the UFC’s light-heavyweight division, but since moving up a weight class and beating Ciryl Gane, fans and pundits have called into question the legitimacy of his title and why United Kingdom star and interim UFC heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, is being denied a shot at unifying the belt.

The latest to voice their opinion on this hot topic is ex-UFC fighter, Brendan Schaub, who had a lot to say about the situation. Aspinall will not be squaring off against Jones in his next fight, as it was recently announced that the Briton will rematch Curtis Blaydes in UFC 304’s co-main event, which takes place in Manchester, England.

Brendan Schaub On Whether Jon Jones Will Fight Tom Aspinall

Schaub believes Aspinall is the baddest man on the planet right now

Though Schaub is a polarizing figure when it comes to hot takes, the former UFC fighter has been on top of the Aspinall-title-fight situation from the jump. Schaub has no reason to bury Jones like some critics, but is confused about why some heavyweights are pretending Aspinall doesn’t exist. Jones has clung to his Miocic fight, and Gane, meanwhile, is filming a movie.

Aspinall gets to forget about Jones for a bit and put his energy into a training camp this summer as he takes on a familiar foe, Curtis Blaydes. The two heavyweights met back in 2022 and Blaydes got the nod over the Brit due to a freak injury. Aspinall gets to rewrite history and become undeniable for a title unification bout soon after. Schaub believes Aspinall is not only the future of the division, but the present too, as stated on his podcast:

“Tom Aspinall is the best heavyweight in the world … Nobody wants to fight Tom."

Schaub continued: "I don’t think we’ve ever seen fighters at this level scared of another fighter. If Tom Aspinall was an easy fight, they would fight. Notice Jon jumped very quick to fight Ciryl Gane? Because there’s an easy path to victory, get him down and the guy can’t wrestle — he’s a white belt in jiu-jitsu. That’s easy, and he proved that. It’s a walk in the park. Stipe? One of the best to ever do it, but Stipe is older, it’s an easier fight."

Schaub then commented further on Aspinall, and said he's a "savage," which is why nobody at the highest level seemingly wants to fight him.

"Tom Aspinall? Not an easy fight, savage, best heavyweight in the UFC currently right now and nobody wants to fight him."

Jon Jones' Career

MMA record: 27-1 (10 KOs, 7 SUBs), UFC wins: 21, Best win: Daniel Cormier

Jones will always be in the MMA GOAT conversation because of what he has accomplished inside the cage. From the moment UFC fans saw the very creative Jones and his beautiful takedowns or devastating elbows, he was anointed as the UFC’s most talented young fighter in just the company’s 15-year history. The New York native justified all the praise when he became the UFC’s youngest champion in history by beating MMA legend Mauricio “Shogun” Rua in dominant fashion at UFC 128.

For Jones, long lay-offs have been a normality and something fight fans have grown accustomed to over the last decade because of run-ins with the law and failed drug tests. Jones fighting consistently was never a guarantee because of his rambunctious personality outside of competition, but after winning the heavyweight strap in March 2023 and then set to defend his belt against the greatest UFC heavyweight of all-time in Stipe Miocic, “Bones” was forced to pull out of a fight for the first time in his career due to injury.