The comeback of the year is getting closer as Jon Jones posted footage on his social media accounts of him squatting an absurd amount in training. Jones, a consensus contender for the UFC GOAT, is linked with a fight this fall against the former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Judging from his training footage, he appears as strong as he's ever been, as he said he squatted 525 pounds — which is more than double his body-weight. In the caption, he even revealed his comeback date of November 9. Though nothing is yet official, this could be the UFC 308 show tentatively scheduled for New York City.

Jon Jones' Comeback Edges Closer

Jones and Miocic could fight November 9 in New York

With a pro MMA record of 27 wins against one disputed loss, Jones has run a gauntlet of top tier opponents and has come out on top many times. His most recent win, a guillotine choke after little more than two minutes against Ciryl Gane at heavyweight, which headlined UFC 285, was 16 months ago.

Regardless, he continues to be one of the most talked about MMA athletes, and UFC boss Dana White even considers him the pound-for-pound No.1 fighter despite the inactivity. That inactivity may come to an end if his target date of November 9 is to believed.

Though he's said that a few times this week, what is new is the training footage he recently put out which shows how seemingly easy it is for him to squat an otherworldly amount — 525 pounds.

Watch Jones lift right here:

Jones Implied he's 18 Weeks Away From Fighting

In his Instagram post, the two-weight UFC champion said:

"Today we worked on the top part of my squat. I finished up at 525 pounds for a set of three. It’s awesome to feel my strength coming back, while shredding pounds at the same time. I got 18 weeks and three days to improve, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do. Progress equals happiness, sacrifice today, smile tomorrow. Find your personal love for self-improvement."

Though the match-up between Jones, one of the best to ever do it, and Miocic, arguably one of the best heavyweights ever, is an intriguing one on paper, there are other fights out there that are more interesting from a fan's point-of-view.

First, there's the obvious elephant in the room — a fight against the UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall, who was long considered a knockout puncher but is also a deftly qualified at grappling, too. Second, the way in which Alex Pereira is obliterating people at middleweight, and then light heavyweight, is begging the question as to whether he can do the same at heavyweight, too.

If Jones defeats Miocic then hopefully he stays active and takes on either Aspinall, to unify the UFC heavyweight titles, or Pereira.