Jon Jones made light work of Stipe Miocic in their UFC 309 headliner Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The UFC heavyweight championship bout topped a 12-bout fight card which included Charles Oliveira's masterclass over Michael Chandler at lightweight, Bo Nickal's three-round win over Paul Craig, and particularly brutal wins for Jim Miller over Damon Jackson and Marcin Tybura against Jhonata Diniz.

American mixed martial artist Jones had not fought since early 2023 when he made his UFC heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, dominating the Frenchman to pick up the championship, which he only defended for the first time against Miocic this weekend. And, once again, he showed his ruthless dominance as he ran the former champ ragged in a brutal beatdown.

Related Charles Oliveira Completely Dominates Michael Chandler at UFC 309 Charles Oliveira had Michael Chandler running for his life in totally dominant UFC 309 win.

Jon Jones Dominants Stipe Miocic

Jones now has two wins in UFC's heavyweight division after a lengthy light heavyweight reign