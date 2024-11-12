The UFC returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York on Saturday, November 16 with one of the biggest main events of the year.

In the main event, veterans Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic battle for the UFC heavyweight title and, despite the two being extremely inactive in recent years, there are still a lot of people looking forward to the fight, as Jones and Miocic are two of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Jones vs Miocic bout, UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett spoke to AceOdds on behalf of GIVEMESPORT and gave his official prediction for the huge heavyweight showdown.

Paddy Pimblett Picks Jon Jones to Defeat Stipe Miocic at UFC 309

Pimblett says he "could never pick against Jon Jones"

As many other people are, Paddy Pimblett is also very confidently picking Jon Jones to defeat Stipe Miocic and retain his undisputed UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 309.

Speaking to AceOdds on behalf of GIVEMESPORT, 'The Baddy' gave the time he spent watching Jones fight in the UFC as his main reason for predicting him to win.

"I think Jon Jones is going to win. I could never pick against Jon Jones, I don't think. I've watched all his fights since, like before his DQ loss to Matt Hamill … I've been watching him for years. I never thought he was going to lose."

Despite Jones being nearly as inactive as Miocic in recent years, many people are going with Pimblett's logic that we have seen 'Bones' fight for so many years, and he has never legitimately lost as their reason for picking him to win once again at UFC 309.

Jon Jones' Professional MMA Record (as of 12.11.24) 29 Fights 27 Wins 1 Loss By Knockout 10 0 By Submission 7 0 By Decision 10 0 By Disqualification 0 1 No Contests 1

Further on in the interview, Pimblett went on to predict that Jones would win via a finish but did not pick a specific round. The Brit pointed back to Daniel Cormier's success against Miocic on the feet, and he believes that if Cormier, who is a much shorter opponent, could finish Miocic, Jones, who has a much longer and rangier frame could also finish him.

"I don't want to say a round, but I think he'll probably get a finish. Stipe rarely gets finished. No disrespect to Daniel Cormier, but if Cormier can knock him out with his short body type, and short boxing, I think Jon Jones will be able to keep him long."

Stipe Miocic Should Not be Counted Out

Despite the prediction of Pimblett and many other fight fans, Miocic still has the ability to defeat Jones

Despite Stipe Miocic being a big underdog according to the bookmakers, fans and his fellow fighters, he can not be fully counted out in this fight against Jon Jones.

Even though Miocic has not fought since early 2021, he is the greatest heavyweight of all time for a reason, and that is because of his ability. Miocic's boxing, toughness and cardio could be a big factor coming into this fight and, despite the inactivity, a long break from fighting where he has been able to recover his body but also remain in good shape, could prove to be beneficial for him.

Stipe Miocic's Professional MMA Record (as of 12.11.24) 24 Fights 20 Wins 4 Losses By Knockout 15 3 By Decision 5 1