Highlights Stipe Miocic's training footage has raised concerns due to his inactivity, but Jon Jones has viewed it as a form of deception to catch him off guard.

The UFC's decision to have Jones vs Miocic has fans questioning, with an active interim champion available in Tom Aspinall for the title fight.

Aspinall aims to make history at UFC 304 by defending the interim title, facing a tough fight against Curtis Blaydes in Manchester.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic are rumoured to be fighting later this year at UFC 309 in New York, with Madison Square Garden being the targeted time and place. Despite the fight not being made totally official just yet, the latter has released some new training footage on social media and his potential future opponent has reacted to it.

Yesterday, the 26th of May, the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion and consensus greatest heavyweight MMA has ever seen, Stipe Miocic, released some new training footage on his social media. In the footage, he is seen going at a relatively slow pace hitting and kicking the pads. Training footage from Miocic is relatively rare given he hasn't stepped foot inside the UFC Octagon since March 2021, so understandably, it is a big talking point in the MMA world currently.

Miocic has never been the fastest or most athletic heavyweight in the world, but when he puts it all together inside the Octagon, he is undoubtedly the greatest heavyweight the promotion has ever seen. Due to this, the reaction to his new training footage could be getting overanalysed, but it is hard not to show some concerns, as he has not fought in over three years and by the time his fight against Jones takes place, he will be 42 years old.

Related Stipe Miocic Says Jon Jones Fight May Now Have Date And Venue Stipe Miocic said his Jon Jones fight in UFC could take place this year at Madison Square Garden.

Jones is not overlooking Miocic despite him not looking great in his new training footage, and actually sees the footage as the former heavyweight champion being deceptive.

The UFC's decision to re-book Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title later this year is a decision which has not gone down well with MMA fans, as by the time the fight happens, Jones would not have fought in over 18 months and Miocic would not have fought in three-and-a-half years. Considering there is an active, fit, and ready interim champion in Tom Aspinall, it does seem bizarre that the UFC are so adamant about selecting Miocic as Jones' next challenger.

At UFC 304 in July, Aspinall will become only the third fighter in UFC history to have defended an interim title. The only fighters before him to do this were Renan Barao in the bantamweight division and Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira in the heavyweight division. The Brit will take on Curtis Blaydes on home soil in Manchester in what, stylistically, could be the toughest fight available for him in the heavyweight division.