Highlights UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has come under scrutiny for threatening a drug tester during an intoxicated encounter.

The incident could tarnish Jones' reputation and career, putting his future with the UFC at risk.

The UFC faces a tough decision on handling the situation, which could potentially impact the drug testing protocol.

The UFC is full of wild and weird stories, with this latest one seemingly coming straight out of a movie plot, with reigning heavyweight champion Jon Jones reportedly making threats to kill a drug tester who was sent to collect a sample from him.

As someone who is always finding himself in the spotlight, Jones is generally used to the eyes of the world being on him. As a current UFC world champion, the intense pressure and 24/7 coverage would be enough to break all but the strongest fighters. However, it seems like everything may be starting to collapse in front of his eyes, after news broke out that he had threatened to kill a drug tester for simply doing his job.

Jon Jones' Altercation With Drug Tester

After being rumoured to be using steroids in the build-up to fights, the DFSI sent out an employee to do a drugs test on Jones, with the details of the event proving to be rather alarming. After supposedly being "extremely intoxicated" during the encounter, 'Bones' then threatened to kill the tester for reasons which are currently unknown, as well as snagging the tester's cell phone during the incident, as reported by sources who aren't authorised to speak to the media.

After the incident, the tester met with officers to report the incident over in northeast Albuquerque in New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department are currently investigating this alleged criminal act, in what is a developing case. A court record search was unable to provide any links to this incident and previous incidents, or any criminal summons or charges that may be related to the incident.

Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 06/04/24) 29 fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

The UFC has always tried to be a drug-free sport, spending several years outsourcing USADA, giving them the authority to complete drug tests within the company. However, last year they cut ties with USADA and began working with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI), who sent one of their employees to investigate Jones.

Controversy Always Seems to Follow Jon Jones

The heavyweight champion, who has previously dealt with a few criminal cases himself, is yet again putting himself and his future UFC legacy at risk with an incident as severe as this. The UFC is a sport which holds itself to high standards, watched worldwide by millions with glory often coming with international fame. Role model status can be gained out of this fame, something which the fighters must adhere to at all times, and if the alleged incident is proven right, there is a significant chance that this not only damages Jones' reputation, but his career with it.

The next move from here is on the UFC, and whatever happens could make or break the future of the sport itself. Keep Jon Jones, and they will very much ruin any ties they have with the DFSI. Workers will be at risk, not wanting to face an incident similar to this, and they may have to look for a new company to take charge of drug testing. Cut ties with him, and they lose one of their biggest stars of the moment, a headline fighter who may have tarnished his career. Whatever happens next, this is far from over.