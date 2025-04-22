2025 looked set to be an incredibly stacked year for the UFC, however, in recent weeks, the promotion has been dealt several huge blows, which have seemingly scuppered their plans for two of the three superfights they seemingly had on the table. Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria now looks unlikely to happen as the Russian's team believes Topuria needs to prove himself at 155lbs before being given a title shot, and Dricus du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly no longer happening on International Fight Week following an injury to the South African.

With such news hitting the UFC in the last few weeks, an incredible amount of pressure will now be on the promotion's shoulders to deliver the fight everyone wants to see in 2025, Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall. The huge heavyweight showdown has been at the forefront of MMA news for months now as it seems 'Bones' is trying to get as much money from the UFC and as much time to prepare as he possibly can, however, if a UFC insider's reporting is to be believed, that talk can now all stop as the fight is now reportedly all but done.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 22/04/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Is "Done" According to Chael Sonnen