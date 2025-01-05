Jon Jones is reportedly demanding an insane sum from the UFC for the prospective Tom Aspinall super fight.

That's according to world-renowned podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan, who said he hopes the UFC will accept the pay that Jones wants for what would be one of the most significant fights that could be made in all mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 05/01/25) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Joe Rogan Leaks Jon Jones' Demands

Jones and UFC are 'trying to come to some sort of agreement'

Close

Jones had apparently demanded a considerable amount before, when he told UFC boss Dana White that he wanted $30 million to commit to a super fight against Francis Ngannou, when Jones was a 205-pounder, and Ngannou was the feared UFC heavyweight champion.

According to Rogan, that's the same figure he now wants for the Aspinall fight.

"I think it’s gonna be Aspinall, I think they’re trying to come to some sort of agreement," he said.

"The rumor is that he wants $30 million and the UFC is going to pay it. Hopefully."

"I hope they pay it," Rogan added.

There are few big fights outside of Jones vs Aspinall for either fighter, as Jones is the champion and Aspinall is interim title-holder. It would make the ideal headliner for UFC 313, which is a box office event planned for Saturday, the 8th of March, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 313 Plans

UFC 313 already has seven confirmed bouts, including Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo, Brunno Ferreira vs Armen Petrosyan, and Ozzy Diaz vs Djorden Santos.

Other fights include:

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall

Bruno Silva vs Joshua Van

Jhonata Diniz vs Vitor Petrino

The UFC remains on hiatus for the holidays, but its live events programming returns on the 11th of January with a UFC Fight Night event at UFC Apex, before a pay-per-view show on the 18th of January, UFC 311, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.