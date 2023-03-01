The UFC legend has explained why he crawls towards his opponents at the start of fights

UFC fans have been calling Jon Jones the MMA GOAT since he stepped foot in the Octagon.

Since his debut in 2008, Jones skillfully ran through a murderer's row of fighters to claim UFC gold.

The American holds the record for the longest championship reign in UFC history with 11 title defences.

Who is Jon Jones fighting next?

Now Jones has set his sights on the heavyweight title after dominating the 205lb division for years.

Ciryl Gane has been tasked with welcoming him back to the cage after a three-year absence.

The pair will do battle for the vacant belt in the main event of UFC 285, which will take place in front of a full house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Why does Jones crawl at the start of his fights?

Fans who have been watching the UFC for a long time will no doubt be well aware that Jones starts his fights from a crouched position in an attempt to distract his opponents.

But what they might not know is that he actually came up with the idea prior to his fight with Quinton Jackson in 2011.

“I kept having these nightmares before fighting Rampage Jackson that I would get knocked out, no matter how the fight played out I would get knocked out in the first 30 seconds," he said during a previous appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast.

"One scenario he ran at me threw an overhand right, the other was a right uppercut and another dream was a left hook. I couldn’t avoid this inevitable knockout that I was going to experience. On fight night, I felt like I was going to get knocked out.

"So I had this super deep prayer and touched my body from my head to my toes. As I was praying and touching myself, I noticed looking at myself that I was covered in white feathers. It was very real to me, there were like small feathers in between my fingers and they came up to my neck.

"I felt I was this fighting thing that wasn’t earthly. I was able to hang on to this feeling and illusion of myself all the way through my walk to the cage. I felt like I walked into that Rampage Jackson fight as the feather man for the first time.

"My idea to crawl towards him was the only thing that hadn’t happened in my nightmares because every fight starts on the fight. Something was just like ‘Get on your knees and crawl up to him’, then automatically the dream voids itself of him knocking you out immediately. So I did that and got to fight in this kind of alter-ego state, it was super powerful."

