UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has been out of the Octagon for over a year following two surgeries but he could be close to a return, as he posted Sunday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that he has a date and verbal agreement in place.

INGLEWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 29: Jon Jones looks on during a Light Heavyweight titlebout against Alexander Gustafsson of Sweden during the UFC 232 event inside The Forum on December 29, 2018 in Inglewood, California. Jones defeated Gustafsson by KO. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jon Jones was originally scheduled to face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic back in November in a dream fight, but a torn pectoral muscle forced Jones to withdraw from the bout. Miocic did not accept a replacement opponent, which led to the UFC making an interim heavyweight title bout between Russian knock-out artist Sergei Pavlovich and British star Tom Aspinall. Aspinall made light work of Pavlovich, knocking him out in just over a minute, becoming the first Brit to win heavyweight gold in the UFC.

Following Jones' torn pectoral surgery in October, the American decided to "kill two birds with one stone" and undergo a separate surgery to shave down bone spurs in his left elbow whilst also recovering from his pectoral surgery. There has been a lot of talk and controversy around Jones' impending return to the Octagon as he has shot down and shown zero interest in a fight with Aspinall, despite the Brit being the interim champion of the division. Jones has also been adamant that a Miocic fight is the one to make next despite the ageing nature of the opponent, and the fact he's not fought in over three years.

Jones said on X that he had a fight date lined up and, when asked to give a date, Jones said there was only a verbal agreement in place at that stage. 'Bones' returned to full MMA training last week and seems to be targeting a return to the Octagon late this summer.

Who Will Jon Jones Fight Next?

Jones has shot down suggestions he fight interim champ Tom Aspinall next

The big question ahead of Jones' return is "who will he fight?"

Interim champion status should mean a challenger is ready and raring to go, which is the case with Aspinall, however, that does not seem to be the case at heavyweight. UFC president Dana White has shot down the idea of Aspinall challenging Jones next as he wants to re-book the fight between Jones and Miocic, which was originally scheduled for UFC 295. This left Aspinall in a position where he will likely have to defend his interim title. He is rumored to defend this for the first time at UFC 304 which is taking place at the Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester this summer. Should that transpire, it's likely we'll get the Jones vs Miocic bout first.