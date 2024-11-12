Jon Jones has revealed that he could dump the UFC Heavyweight Championship after just one defence if he defeats Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 on Saturday night. The bout marks Jones' first fight since submitting Ciryl Gane to win the belt back in March 2023.

As 'Bones' was out of action for so long, the UFC created an interim heavyweight title last November, when Tom Aspinall defeated Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295. That fight took place on a card that Jones was due to headline against Miocic until he suffered a pectoral injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Jon Jones won the UFC heavyweight title without ever throwing a strike in the weight class.

Speaking to SportNet ahead of UFC 309, Jones explained why he isn't a fan of the interim title and doesn't believe one should have been created in the first place.

"The interim championship shouldn’t have been there in the first place. The only reason why there was an interim championship fight was because I got hurt and they needed to keep the importance of that Madison Square Garden event. They should have just been a replacement fight. A main event fight. I think making it an interim [title] fight was premature. Now you have a bunch of confused people."

It should come as no surprise, then, that Jones isn't exactly keen to face interim champion Aspinall - even if he emerges victorious from his clash with Miocic this weekend. However, the 38-year-old still feels he has more to accomplish in the Octagon and is willing to vacate his heavyweight title to make it happen.

Close

Jon Jones Targets Championship Bout With Alex Pereira

'Bones' wants a mega-fight with the Brazilian star before retirement

While fans have been calling for a unification bout with Aspinall for some time, Jones has his eyes on a meeting with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

"It’d be cool to fight [Pereira] over the heavyweight championship but I would also willingly give up the heavyweight championship. I walked away from the light heavyweight championship. I’d love to walk away from this one as well on top, on [my] own terms, good head on your shoulders, making lots of money. I love the position that I’m in right now."

A meeting of two of the biggest names in the sport deserves a title on the line, which is where the next phase in Jones' plan comes in. "Fighting Pereira for the ‘BMF’ belt, that would be cool!"

Although Max Holloway is the current recognised 'BMF' titleholder, the championship has never been weight class specific - and there would seem to be nothing stopping the organisation from putting a version of the title on the line in a clash between Jones and Pereira.

At this point, Jones is seemingly intent on ending his UFC career on his own terms. A controversial character throughout his time in the Octagon, 'Bones' is likely to insist on calling his own shots - even if it means denying fans - and the company - the fights they really want to see.