Jon Jones will take on Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Saturday night from Las Vegas as both men look to clinch the heavyweight title. Jones is making his debut at heavyweight but heads into the fight an odds-on favourite with the bookies.

The UFC currently doesn’t have a champion in the heavyweight division since Francis Ngannou left the promotion earlier this year. The title has been vacant since, with a new fighter set to reign supreme over the division.

It was announced at the time that these two would be going toe-to-toe in the Octagon with the heavyweight title on the line, meaning they’ve been preparing for a title fight well in advance. The clash is certainly gearing up to be huge.

Drake places huge bet on UFC 285

We’ve seen in recent weeks, Drake isn’t afraid to have a pretty major flutter on anything sports related. UFC 285 has caught his interest, like it has many of us as we tune in for what could be a historic night in the heavyweight division of the UFC.

Drake seems pretty confident that Jones will have a triumphant maiden clash in the Octagon as a heavyweight, becoming a two division champion in the process. He’s that confident that he has placed two bets on him to be victorious, both seeing him win via stoppage.

The first best is for $250,000 on Jones winning via submission. The odds means the payout on such a stake would see the rapper make $1.7 million back. Likewise, the same stake has been placed on Jones taking the victory via knockout. However, it only returns $1.3 million, so I’m sure Drake will be hoping for the submission, although neither outcome is poor. He’s guaranteed $800,000 profit should one bet land.

View: Drake’s bets on Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

There will be plenty of punters tuning into the fight hoping to see a historic night in the history of the sport, with numerous people also having a stake on the line, although not as big as Drake.

Drake can often be a curse for sports stars as we saw last weekend when he lost big money on Jake Paul as he

was defeated in his boxing bout with Tommy Fury.

GIVEMESPORT will have all the fallout to the fight, including instant reaction to the crowning moment for the new heavyweight champion of the heavyweight division. So, make sure you keep your eyes peeled on our website and social media.