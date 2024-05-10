Highlights Jones vs Miocic for the UFC heavyweight belt could take place in November, this year.

That's according to Miocic himself, who appears confident it'll land at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

It leaves Tom Aspinall, the interim champion, waiting even longer for his seemingly overdue shot at the full championship.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has given an update of when his fight against Jon Jones will take place, as well as where the bout will be held.

Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic is Targeted For November

The bout could take place at Madison Square Garden

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic said his rumored fight against Jon Jones for the UFC heavyweight title is now targeted to take place in November at 'The World's Most Famous Arena', Madison Square Garden, in New York City. On Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's podcast, 'Jaxxon Podcast', Miocic said the Jones fight, which was originally scheduled to take place last year at UFC 295, could take place in the same arena this year, in November.

Related Jon Jones Says he Has a UFC Return Date in The Works UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he has a UFC return date in the works

Miocic said, during talks with the UFC, that this potential fight was being targeted for July. However, he now believes that the bout will take place much later in the year. The original fight did not take place as Jones suffered an injury — a tear of his pectoral muscle — and instead, an interim heavyweight title fight was made between top contenders Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall, where the British fighter made quick work of the Russian, to become the first from his country to win UFC heavyweight gold.

Jon Jones And Stipe Miocic Are Willing To Wait For Each Other

The two want to fight one another despite Tom Aspinall's status as interim champ

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic begin Twitter feud

There has been a lot of talk around the UFC's decision to keep Tom Aspinall in the background despite being the interim heavyweight champion, while re-booking Jones vs Miocic. For starters, Miocic last fought in 2021 when Francis Ngannou brutally knocked him out in two rounds at UFC 260. Because of his seven wins against just one loss (by injury, no less), together with interim champion status, Aspinall is regarded as the worthier fighter to challenge for the full championship — currently held by Jones.

On the 'Jaxxon Podcast,' Miocic stood firm on his decision to wait for Jones, and not take another fight.

Earlier today, Jones took to social media to again reiterate that he is not interested in facing Aspinall, and insisted fight with Miocic go ahead despite pushback.