Highlights Tom Aspinall is favoured in a potential title unification bout against Jon Jones, as betting odds have officially been released.

The Brit is the current interim heavyweight champion, while the American is the actual heavyweight champion.

'Bones' returns to the Octagon in November, against Stipe Miocic, with the winner of said fight likely to fight Aspinall next.

A clash between Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones would be one of the most-anticipated clashes in the MMA world, if the pair can settle on terms and set a date. The bout would make sense as a title unification, meaning that fans and pundits are already speculating about what the result of the fight would be.

According to the online betting site BetOnline, though, Aspinall would be the favourite in a clash with Jones. At -150, the Brit and interim heavyweight champion is not a strong favourite, but enough to turn heads in the MMA world. This is a mirror of the odds at this time last year, which saw Jones as a -200 favourite.

The odds flipped after Aspinall’s dismantling of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in just 60 seconds.

Tom Aspinall's Rise in the UFC

Aspinall is 7-1 in the UFC heavyweight division since 2020, with his only loss coming as he injured his knee early in a fight against Blaydes. His recent emphatic victory against the same opponent, though, suggests that he would have been undefeated had he not suffered the freak injury.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Tom Aspinall's last FOUR UFC fights have lasted just 3:37.

It is also not the case that Aspinall’s 7-1 record has come at the expense of unknown fighters in the UFC. His previous conquests include Sergeir Pavlovich, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov, and Serghei Spivac, all of whom are established fighters in the division.

Tom Aspinall's professional MMA record (as of 30/07/24) 18 fights 15 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 1 By submission 3 1 By decision 0 1

Would Jon Jones Really be an Underdog

Jon Jones and ‘underdog’ do not go in the same sentence, with 'Bones' widely considered as the best light heavyweight of all time, and arguably, the greatest fighter of all time. As a heavyweight, though, he is more of an unknown quantity. He has only fought once in that division, where he defeated Ciryl Gane via submission in the first round. That came back in 2023, but Jones’ next bout is set to be against Stipe Miocic in November. Although fans are excited to see Jones take to the Octagon once again, it is not necessarily the barnstorming opponent they would like him to take on.

Whether it be for PR or as a genuine challenge, Aspinall has said that he wants to face off against the winner of Jones vs Miocic, saying: “No. I’m fighting Jon Jones or Stipe. Let’s not discredit Stipe and what he’s done. I think a lot of people are looking past him. Probably, maybe sometimes me, to be honest, but whoever wins that one, I’m fighting next for sure. Unless they both retire.”

There is also a real chance that Aspinall will be the backup for Jones and Miocic’s clash, as he said: “I’ll be ready to go in November. There’s talks of November, isn’t there? They’re talking about fighting in November.

“Where’s the announcement and contract signed? Because I don’t really know where that is at the moment. So, I’ll be ready to step in November if someone gets injured, which is quite likely, let’s be honest. I’ll be ready, mate.”

If Aspinall did take on Jones, it would be more of a clash of titans than one of bitter rivals. Both fighters want to establish themselves as the best fighter in the division, and the only beef they have is that both are standing in the way of the other achieving that. Aspinall spoke about this by commenting: “I have nothing against Jon Jones as a person. I think I’m the best heavyweight in the world, and if he thinks he’s the best heavyweight in the world, let’s settle it. Simple as that. It’s not rocket science. It’s two guys who are claiming to be the best in the world. Let’s settle it, simple as that.”