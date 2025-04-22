MMA reporter and presenter Ariel Helwani has clarified Tuesday's talk from former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen about the inner workings surrounding the biggest fight that the UFC can possibly make in 2025 — a heavyweight unification bout between all-time great fighter Jon Jones, and the division's interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones and Aspinall have been linked with one another for years, ever since the American left the light heavyweight division and made his heavyweight debut when he destroyed Ciryl Gane in a single round. Rather than fight Aspinall, who had long been the clear No.1 threat in the division, Jones instead fought Stipe Miocic who had not fought in four years and had no wins against any active fighter in the weight class. The pressure is now mounting for Jones, the champion, who put the belt on the line in a winner-take-all contest against Aspinall.

Sonnen, this week, said the deal was as good as done and a date had even been agreed. For UFC insider Helwani, that talk has come too soon, and the UFC has done all it can to put a deal together.

The onus, now, is on Jones, he said.

'Done Deal' Talk is, Per Ariel Helwani, 'Not Quite Accurate'

UFC is blameless in quest to put Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall agreement together