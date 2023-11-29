The former Dean Ambrose, now going by Jon Moxley in AEW, has given his response to CM Punk making his way back to WWE at Survivor Series 2023.

This past weekend, WWE headed to Chicago to put on the 37th annual Survivor Series. The show featured two War Games matches and two championship bouts, but all most people were talking about heading out of the show was the emphatic return of CM Punk to WWE.

It took place in his hometown and the pop when fans heard the infamous static blast over the speakers at the All State Arena will go down in history as perhaps the loudest in company history, with Punk making his first appearance on a WWE show since walking out in January 2014.

CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series

Regardless, it remains mind-blowing to those who support him that CM Punk is back as an active member of the WWE roster, and his emergence at Survivor Series is something that those in attendance will never forget. Since then, the 45-year-old has also made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw in just under a decade, and what he said in his first promo back during the main event of the show certainly got viewers talking.

He obviously has endless charisma, so it was easy for the 'Straight Edge Saviour' to captivate those in attendance for Raw, but, particularly within the online fanbase, many were disappointed with his promo featuring lines about how he emphasised how much he had changed and how happy he was to be back where he ‘belonged’ in WWE. It seemed to contradict what we had come to expect from the star, and it certainly divided opinion among the internet wrestling community.

Of course, Punk’s shock return came because the star was a free agent after his AEW contract was terminated almost three months ago following an internal investigation into a backstage altercation at Wembley Stadium, and many are wondering how those still in AEW are currently feeling as the dust settles on WWE’s capture of their former two-time world champion.

Jon Moxley's savage response to CM Punk's WWE return

When asked, Tony Khan quickly stated that he couldn’t legally talk about CM Punk in any way, Jon Moxley had a rather savage response to the ex-AEW star's promo on Raw, telling Comicbook that they don't even want to know what he thought about it...

You don’t want to know what I think. I didn’t see it. You do not want to know what I think.

Punk and Moxley feuded in AEW across the summer of 2022, as the Chicagoan was recovering from a foot injury. Here, their initial AEW World Championship unification match saw Moxley squash his opponent, in a bout that we later came to find out that Punk disagreed with.

After that, Punk regained the title in the main event of All Out 2022 in a good match that was ultimately overlooked due to the controversial backstage brawl between himself and The Elite which kickstarted a chain of events leading to him arriving back in WWE on November 25.

As always, as more comes out about the reaction to CM Punk in WWE from across the wrestling world, GiveMeSport will keep you informed.