Highlights Jonas Valanciunas showed consistent growth throughout his NBA career with impressive stats and as a key part of playoff teams.

His performance as an X-factor in the Play-In led the Pelicans to the playoffs but struggles in matchups show vulnerabilities.

Valanciunas' offensive presence is crucial against Thunder, needing more touches to exploit the matchup against Holmgren.

After being selected fifth overall by the Toronto Raptors, Jonas Valanciunas began what he hoped was a successful and lengthy NBA career. He made his NBA debut against the Indiana Pacers on October 31, 2012, where they lost 90-88. However, Valanciunas had a solid NBA debut as he logged 12 points and 10 rebounds in 23:05 minutes of playing time.

Valanciunas had a decent rookie season where he finished ninth in Rookie of the Year voting where he averaged 8.9 points per game, six rebounds, and 1.3 blocks. He asserted himself as the starting center and looked to keep that spot for the rest of his career.

In his second season, he earned a five-minute increase in minutes per game, working his way up to 28.2 minutes per game. As a result, he increased his average in points per game to double-digits (11.3) and rebounds (8.8).

Jonas Valanciunas' Raptors Tenure Stats Season Points Rebounds Blocks 2012-13 8.9 6.0 1.3 2013-14 11.3 8.8 0.9 2014-15 12.0 8.7 1.2 2015-16 12.8 9.1 1.3 2016-17 12.0 9.5 0.8 2017-18 12.7 8.6 0.9 2018-19 (30 games, 10 started) 12.8 7.2 0.8

Valanciunas was traded along with Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a 2024 second-round pick for center Marc Gasol. Valanciunas needed a change of scenery, as his stats were significantly better with the Memphis Grizzlies, as he was more of a focal point in the offense.

In his first 17 games with the Grizzlies, he averaged 19.9 points, which is the most he has ever had in his career, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks. His game was starting to blossom as he reached his prime and was in a better system as he averaged a double-double.

Valanciunas Arrives in New Orleans

On his third team, his physical playstyle has made him a key part of a playoff team

After two and a half seasons with the Grizzlies, Valanciunas was traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, where he continued to showcase that he belonged in the NBA.

In his first season with the New Orleans Pelicans, Valanciunas had a solid season, averaging 17.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks.

However, once Valanciunas started to reach 30 years old, his stats started to dip, but that was also largely due to being the fourth scoring option behind Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. He averaged 14.1 and 12.2 points in the next two seasons. This past season, he averaged just 8.8 rebounds, which was the lowest since the 2018-19 season.

Jonas Valanciunas Pelicans Tenure Season Points Rebounds Blocks 2021-22 17.8 11.4 0.8 2022-23 14.1 10.2 0.7 2023-24 12.2 8.8 0.8

Key Part of Playoff Hopes

Valanciunas' efforts in the Play-In was what got the Pelicans to the postseason

With Williamson injured and Ingram and McCollum being inconsistent, Valanciunas as the veteran needed to step up. Especially, since he is in a contract year and is a pending free agent at the end of the season, it is important he plays well to earn himself a raise from the $15,435,000 million he was making this season.

Against the LA Lakers in the first round of the Play-In Tournament, Valanciunas did not have the impact that was expected. In a more situation-based match-up, Valanciunas saw just 20 minutes of action where he had four points, 10 rebounds, and an assist in the loss to the Lakers.

However, in a win-or-go-home situation against the Sacramento Kings, Valanciunas saw the challenge. They stepped up as he added 19 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks while shooting 50 percent from the field to help the Pelicans secure a playoff spot against the one-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.

Valanciunas is the X-factor for the Pelicans in the first round if they have any chance of upsetting the Thunder. As talented as the Thunder are, they are lacking depth at the center position. The Thunder have Chet Holmgren, who would have won Rookie of the Year this season if it was not for Victor Wembanyama and the incredible season he had. However, as good as Holmgren is, Valanciunas has a significant weight advantage over Holmgren that needs to be exploited.

Valanciunas did exactly that as he stepped up and was so close to leading the Pelicans to a shocking Game 1 upset victory, especially without Williamson, as the Pelicans lost 94-92. However, the Pelicans did not lose due to Valanciunas as he dropped a 13-point, 20-rebound double-double along with two assists, and a steal. This game was arguably the best game of the playoffs so far and Valanciunas and his impact is a large part of why.

His Game 1 stat line was his third game with at least 10 points and 20 rebounds in the playoffs. With or without Williamson, Valanciunas is the X-factor if they have any chance of upsetting the Thunder, he needs to continue to score in the paint as well as rebound the basketball at both ends of the floor.

Williamson will not be cleared to return until at least May 1, which means the earliest he can be back is Game 5 of the first round. If the Pelicans can avoid the sweep and can have both Williamson and Valanciunas on the court at the same time, that would be huge Pelicans both offensively and defensively, as they would have the size and strength advantage which would lead to more offensive rebounds and second-chance points.

The Pelicans need to scheme for Valanciunas to get more touches and take more than nine shots a game. If the Thunder chooses to double-team him, he can kick it to the open person for either a jump shot, three-pointer, or a layup. Or, if they choose not to double him, he can back down the smaller and weaker defender and either score and/or draw a foul.

In Game 2, Valanciunas was much more involved in the offense, where he had 19 points, shooting 8-14 from the field. In addition, he also had seven rebounds and two assists.

Game 3 was a completely different story as he played just 12 minutes and only took four shots, making three of them. Trey Murphy III got the majority of the playing time, logging 44 minutes.

Murphy III is a good defensive player, but at just 6'8 inches, he is a match-up nightmare for the Pelicans with Holmgren. Even though Holmgren struggled offensively, he was crucial defensively as he had four blocks.

If the Pelicans want to win and avoid getting swept, they need to play him more and let him get going offensively. He is a dominant force at 6'11 and 265 lbs, and he can back down Holmgren who is just 207 lbs, leading to an easy basket. If the Thunder try to send a double-team, Valanciunas could and has been able to find the open man for a three-pointer or open jump shot.

Valanciunas could give the Pelicans some much-needed size as they were dealt a tough blow due to Williamson being injured. For defensive purposes as well as three-point shooting, they can still play Murphy III at the power forward position. Larry Nance could also be used off the bench, because he had a solid Game 3 with nine points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.