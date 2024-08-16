Highlights The Washington Wizards aren't contending for the NBA playoffs, but should definitely be aiming for more than 15 wins next season.

Jonas Valančiūnas signed in free-agency, where it is expected that he will help mentor rookie Alexandre Sarr, relieving the pressure on his young shoulders.

Valančiūnas could be traded before the mid-season deadline when Sarr is ready to take over.

It is no secret that the Washington Wizards are still in the midst of a huge rebuilding project, and signing Jonas Valanciunas during NBA free agency looked to be a step in the right direction.

But league insider Mark Medina believes that the 6-foot-11 center’s tenure with the Eastern Conference team could be a short one, with him being brought in just to help develop their 2024 draft lottery pick, Alexandre Sarr .

Little Expectations of Conjuring Magic for Wizards

Not expected to contend for playoff position

The Wizards are entering the 2024-25 season still in what appears to be the early phases of their rebuild, and it doesn’t look as though they will be climbing up the Eastern Conference standings and into playoff contention anytime soon, though they will surely be aiming to win more than 15 games next season, which saw them finish with the second-worst record in the league.

Having traded big for Jordan Poole with the expectation that he would become one of their key figureheads alongside Kyle Kuzma , Washington were left reeling with disappointment, so much so that Poole was demoted to a bench role where he looked so much more comfortable, and Kuzma’s future with the team seems more uncertain than ever.

However, as it stands, both players still remain with the team, with the Wizards choosing to focus their attention and off-season business elsewhere, bringing in free-agent Saddiq Bey on a team-friendly three-year, $20 million deal, in a low-risk, high-reward scenario with the 6-foot-7 forward coming off an ACL injury.

Wizards' Opponent Paint Shooting - 2023-24 Season Stats Category Statistic League Rank FGM 22.8 30th FGA 33.6 29th FG% 68.0 29th

They also struck a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers sending Deni Avdija in exchange for former Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon , a 2029 draft pick and the 14th pick of the 2024 draft, which they used to select Carlton Carrington .

After their atrocious 15-win season, they were also rewarded with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, with which they selected their center for the future in Alexandre Sarr, their top target.

However, to ensure that he adjusts to the NBA with little pressure on his shoulders, the Wizards also went out and signed one of the best free agent big men on this summer’s market in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for Jonas Valančiūnas, penning the veteran to a three-year, $30 million deal.

But, long-time league insider for ESPN, Brian Windhorst, can envision the Wizards trading the center before the trade deadline as they continue to rebuild, naming the L.A. Lakers as a potential destination.

One huge loss that the Wizards had to contend with, though, was that of underrated point-guard Tyus Jones , who departed in free agency and headed to team up with the star-studded Phoenix Suns , which sees the team once again a little light at the guard position, having not yet found a replacement for long-time superstar Bradley Beal who exited the doors of Washington last summer, again to the Suns.

Valančiūnas ‘Relieves’ Pressure Off of Rookie, Sarr

Medina shares the view that Valančiūnas could be dealt ahead of next season’s trade deadline as the Wizards continue their rebuilding process, with the journalist arguing that he will be good to come in early on in the season and take some of the pressure off of the No. 2 overall pick Sarr, while also helping him adjust to the pace of the NBA before he gets ready to take over that starting center role.

“I very much see a trade being possible. Jonas Valančiūnas is a great two-way player. He's a physical center who can also play the modern big man game of being a floor space, and he can be the traditional big man with having a bruising presence inside and posting up. But it's also to help Alex Sarr’s growth, and relieve some pressure off of him entering his rookie season. So with that, I wouldn’t be surprised that you know this early season is about that, as well as building up Jonas Valančiūnas’ trade value before the trade deadline so they can get more assets, and maybe at that point, Alex Sarr is ready for a bigger role. To be clear, it's not like the Wizards don't see value in Valančiūnas, but it's all about trying to adjust to all the moving pieces, because they are part of a rebuild.”

Bringing Veteran Experience to a Young Team

Questions over whether the Lithuanian should be with a contending team instead

Prior to the announcement that he had signed a deal with Washington, much of the talk around Valanciunas was how good of a fit he would be with a championship-contending team, with it expected that he would draw a robust market.

So, when the news broke that he was indeed heading to the Wizards, this stirred up some confusion around the league, especially as his fit with the team appears to be a mismatch.

Nonetheless, last season, Valančiūnas averaged 12.2 points per contest, in which he shot 55.9 percent from the field, while he also found the basket 30.8 percent of the time when shooting from three-point distance, seeing him cement himself as a solid contributor for the Pelicans on the scoring front.

But it was his work off the glass which proved the most instrumental to the Pelicans' run to the playoffs, in which he led the way with 8.8 rebounds per game, ahead of Zion Williamson in second place with 5.8 boards, and a team-leading 0.8 blocks per contest.

Jonas Valančiūnas - 2023-24 Defensive Statistics Category DFGA DFG% DIFF% Overall 11.8 51.7 0.7 < 6 ft. 5.1 64.4 0.1 < 10 ft. 6.4 60.6 -0.2 > 15 ft. 4.3 39.0 1.8

In the post-season, the 32-year-old stepped up like any veteran would, especially with Williamson ruled out injured and Brandon Ingram struggling for form, using every inch of his experience to try and will his team to overcome the No.1 seeded Oklahoma City Thunder and into the second-round of the playoffs.

During that series, Valančiūnas became New Orleans' second-leading scorer and rebounding leader, in which he averaged 14.5 points per night shooting at a 52.4 percent clip, while he grabbed 11 boards - his second-best post-season outing of his career.

Furthermore, he also stepped up on the defensive end of the floor, in which he held members of the Thunder to just 46.0 percent shooting from the floor, down 4.8 percent from their 50.8 percent field goal average, but it wasn't enough to lead to the Pelicans winning any games, and they were ultimately swept 4-0.

Now, Valančiūnas finds himself not competing for playoff spots, but helping nurture and develop rookie talent, with the expectation that Sarr could become a franchise star for the Wizards further down the line. So, once he's ready to take over the reins, the Lithuanian could find himself on another team before the end of the 2024-25 campaign, and one that has a real shot of challenging for a title as a reward.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.