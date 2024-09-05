Key Takeaways The Washington Wizards are still in a long rebuild and aren't near playoff contention.

Jonas Valančiūnas may be traded despite recently signing, due to his valuable skills and potential demand from other teams.

Valančiūnas brings experience and solid skills to help the Wizards, and rookie Alexandre Sarr.

The Washington Wizards have strapped themselves in for a long-term rebuild as they seek to eventually break their cycle of mediocrity and jagged NBA playoff absences.

But while they were able to land one of the most coveted free-agent bigs on the market this summer in Jonas Valanciunas , his long-term future may not lie in Washington, with league insider Mark Medina fully expecting the veteran to be traded for a larger return haul.

Rebuild Far From Nearing Completion

Wizards aren’t expected to be in playoff contention any time soon

It has been only a year since the Wizards felt they had found a championship-proven piece that could help lead them into the next phase of their rebuild, whilst simultaneously accelerating that process, when they swung a blockbuster trade with the Golden State Warriors for 2022 NBA champion, Jordan Poole .

But after a rocky debut season with the team which started with the 25-year-old being the number one scoring option, things unraveled pretty rapidly, and with his partnership with Kyle Kuzma not yielding much success, and suffering a regression in his statistical production, Poole was eventually demoted to a bench role for a stretch of the season, where he looked much more comfortable, and was much more effective.

Jordan Poole - 2023-24 Season Splits Category As Starter From Bench PTS 16.8 20.5 AST 4.4 4.3 REB 2.7 3.1 STL 1.1 1.1 FG% 40.9 43.4 3P% 31.6 36.7

Nonetheless, the Wizards finished with the second-worst record in the league, tallying just 15 wins from 82, one game better than the lowly Detroit Pistons , which has fueled trade speculation about Kuzma too, where he is widely viewed as a contributing player on a championship-contending team, as opposed to one of the top options on a rebuilding one.

But, with such a terrible record came some hope, as the Wizards were awarded the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft , where they selected Alexandre Sarr from the Perth Wildcats in Australia, before they went out in free agency and were able to pen arguably the best available big man on the market in Jonas Valančiūnas to a three-year, $30 million deal.

It is widely expected that the 32-year-old veteran big will take on some form of player-development role to help nurture Sarr as he begins his NBA career, while also bearing the brunt of the workload to ease pressure off of the rookie, before he is moved on from the team to perhaps a contender nearer the 2024-25 season trade deadline.

Valančiūnas ‘Knows Where His Standing Is’ on Any Given Team

It seems strange to talk about a potential trade when a team has only just penned a player to a three-year contract, but Medina does feel Valančiūnas will attract a plethora of interest leading into the trade deadline due to his team-first qualities, and will subsequently be dealt.

“It's going to come down to which teams have a need for a center and which teams are trying to contend for a title, or which teams are trying to just rebuild and start over. That’s hard to project, but I think generally speaking, he is going to have a lot of interest, because he is a great team guy, great defender. He's versatile as a big and you don't have to worry about what his pecking order is - he knows where his standing is on a team. He's not a number one or number two option, but he can be a very good complimentary piece to those one and two options. So, be on the lookout in February where he'll likely be a part of a big trade package.”

Veteran Two-Way Threat

Can be disruptive at both ends of the floor

Valančiūnas has enough experience in this league, 12 seasons to be exact, where teams know exactly what they are going to get from the Lithuanian – consistent double-digit scoring, and a healthy number of rebounds on a nightly basis. He has even added some playmaking to his repertoire over the last few seasons.

Spending the last of his three seasons as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans last year, Valančiūnas averaged 12.2 points shooting at a 55.9 percent clip, while he also led the team in rebounds with 8.8 per game.

He even attempted 1.5 three-pointers per contest, the second-most of his career (2.1 in the 2021-22 season is his career-high), where he converted with 30.8 percent accuracy, his lowest conversion rate in five seasons.

Jonas Valančiūnas - Career Breakdown By Team Category Toronto Raptors (2012-2019) Memphis Grizzlies (2019-21) New Orleans Pelicans (2021-24) PPG 11.8 16.4 14.6 REB 8.4 11.7 10.1 AST 0.7 1.9 2.1 BLK 1.0 1.1 0.8 FG% 55.9 58.1 54.9 3P% 37.0 34.9 34.1

As previously mentioned, he has added some playmaking to his game – albeit marginally - and posted 2.1 assists in the previous campaign, which aligns with his career average with the Pelicans.

For context, in his seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors , he averaged just 0.7 assists per game, before recording 1.9 assists in his three seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies , showing how much he has developed that area of his game.

While Valančiūnas is always effective when on the hardwood, as evidenced by the Pelicans outscoring their opponents by 3.9 points per 100 possessions when he was on the court, the 32-year-old is also a proven defender, especially when the stakes are much higher, such as in the playoffs.

In New Orleans’ lone 2024 playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder , Valančiūnas held his opponents to 46.0 percent shooting from the floor overall, 4.8 percent fewer than their 50.8 percent field goal average, while this number rose significantly when he was defending from less than six feet away from the basket, where he held his opponents to just 40.0 percent shooting, down 11.1 percent form their 66.1 percent field goal average.

All in all, Valančiūnas is an asset to any team which he suits up for, and the Wizards should feel very appreciative that they were able to land him, especially with him drawing interest from contending teams, and he will no doubt have a considerable impact on them, even if his time with the team is short.

