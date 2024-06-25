Highlights Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David this summer.

David is likely to leave Lille with a move to the Premier League looking most probable.

The 24-year-old striker is valued at €20-25m, with interest also from Manchester United.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer transfer window, and according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, Lille striker Jonathan David is of serious interest to Enzo Maresca's side.

Nicolas Jackson was brought to the club last summer to lead the line for the Blues, but the west London outfit could be looking to add further competition in his position. The Senegalese international enjoyed an impressive season in the Premier League considering his age and lack of experience in England.

David is a player that is now likely to leave Lille this summer, with a move to the Premier League his most likely destination.

Chelsea Showing an Interest in Jonathan David

West Ham are also keen

According to Sky reporter Plettenberg, Chelsea and West Ham United are seriously interested in securing the signature of Lille's David this summer. The Blues have enquired about his availability, with a move to the Premier League now looking likely...

"Chelsea and West Ham are seriously interested in Jonathan #David! #CFC have inquired about the 24 y/o top striker from Lille in recent days. #WHUFC have also gathered information. He’s also on the shortlist of ManUtd. A move to the Premier League is currently the most likely. David, on the verge to leave Lille this summer with one year left on his contract. Price valuation at this stage: €20-25m!"

Jonathan David 2023/24 stats for Lille in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 26 Assists 9 Minutes played 3,620

After an impressive season with Lille, it's no surprise to see clubs sniffing around. With his contract expiring in 2025, the Ligue 1 outfit might feel they are forced to sell him this summer to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. Although disappointing that Lille are unable to secure a hefty fee for him, it's an opportunity for a side in the Premier League to take advantage.

The Athletic previously claimed that David was high on the list of targets for Chelsea, who are pushing to secure a new striker this summer. Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Armando Broja is likely to leave the club, so bringing in an additional centre-forward makes sense.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has played 48 times for Canada, scoring 26 goals.

Chelsea Advancing in Talks for Marc Guiu

He will cost just £5m

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Barcelona youngster Marc Guiu. The forward has a £5m release clause in his contract and discussions are now considered very advanced for the 18-year-old star.

A deal for Guiu isn't likely to impact any potential move for Beier considering their difference in age. Guiu is yet to become a regular at senior level, whereas Beier has been performing consistently for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga. Guiu is likely to be eyed as one for the future rather than the now.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 25/06/2024