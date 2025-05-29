Canada international forward Jonathan David has not yet made a decision on his future, with Napoli and Juventus among the final clubs in the race, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

David is departing Lille on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer. Napoli have long been pushing for David, with Juventus making a strong push as well. They are not the only two still alive in the chase, a source adds.

The 25-year-old excelled in France with Lille, scoring at least 13 goals in each of his five Ligue 1 seasons. He had 59 league goals over the last three seasons.

David had a breakout Champions League season as well, with seven goals and two assists in 10 appearances this year.

Napoli just won the Scudetto this year under Antonio Conte this season and are close to a deal to sign Kevin de Bruyne. They hope to add David as well.

Juventus, who are home to USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah, have made a strong push as well. Juventus had a disappointing season, but did ultimately qualify for the Champions League as well.

David has 32 goals in 61 caps for Canada.