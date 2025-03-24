Canada Football registered another big win over United States Soccer in the Concacaf Nations League third-place game on Sunday, and there is one name at the tip of everyone's tongues as North American soccer fans discuss the result.

Jonathan David provided the winning goal in the 59th minute of play with a smooth cut into the box and well-placed finish to give his nation a second-consecutive win over the United States on US soil — the first time Canada has ever managed the feat.

David's big goal was just another in a growing collection of decisive moments the 25-year-old has compiled over his career so far, coming through time and time again for club and country.

The Lille OSC star is already the top scorer in Canadian men's national team history with 32 tallies in 61 appearances, two ahead of his current strike partner Cyle Larin.

He is the man Canada turns to when they need a big play, taking some of the burden off captain Alphonso Davies , who is very familiar with that pressure.

Davies was unable to have an impact on Sunday's game, forced off with a knee injury in just the 11th minute of play. The Bayern Munich man would later reassure OneSoccer's Kristian Jack that he was "good", returning to the bench with ice on his right knee.

While the 24-year-old Davies is just entering the prime of what is already a hugely successful career, he no longer needs to carry the Canadian national team on his back like he once did, thanks in large part to other top talents like David.

Davies Must Share the Spotlight

Alphonso Davies has been the superstar for Canada since he was a teenager, rising through the ranks at Vancouver Whitecaps before earning a big move to German giants Bayern Munich at just 18 years old.

The speedster made his national team debut at 16 years old, becoming the youngest debutant for the CanMNT at the time, and scored his first two goals for his country in a 4-2 win over French Guaina in the 2017 Gold Cup.

Davies captained Canada for the first time in a friendly against the Netherlands in June 2024, and has worn the armband ever since.

At club level, the Liberian-born star has won title after title with Bayern, including one UEFA Champions League crown, the FIFA Club World Cup and five Bundesliga titles. He has developed into a world-class player and one of the very-best in his position.

The biggest and best clubs in Europe have had their eyes on Davies for years, with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United hoping to sign him as a free agent this coming summer, when Davies' current contract was set to expire.

But Bayern was able to secure the Canadian captain's future at the club, with both sides agreeing to an extension through 2030 in early February.

At national team level, however, some fans have grown a little weary of Davies' performances of late, notably calling the captain out for playing "hero ball" — trying too hard to decide games on his own instead of deferring to his teammates more often.

Phonzie has come up with huge moments for Canada in recent years, and is as important as any player in Marsch's setup, but he'll have to realize soon enough that he no longer needs to be at the heart of everything the team does.

David is the Man of the Hour

David has been one of the most talked-about players in Europe this season, both for his performances in Ligue 1 and for his future.

The Brooklyn, New York native has been instrumental for Lille once again this season, scoring 23 goals and tallying 10 assists in 41 games in all competitions.

In his first season after arriving from Belgian club KAA Gent , David led Les Dogues to the Ligue 1 title in 2020-21, scoring 13 league goals along the way. He scored a career-high 24 league goals in 2022-23.

The Ottawa product's contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, and suitors are lining up to secure the versatile striker's services. The likes of Arsenal , Liverpool , Tottenham Hotspur and FC Barcelona are just a few of the top teams hoping to bring the Canadian star in on a free transfer.

Following Canada's win over the United States on Sunday, David told CBS Sports' broadcast crew that he is still unsure what the future holds.

“I’m not sure if I’m staying [at Lille] or going, but if I do end up going, I’m going to push to play at the highest level.”

Whether he stays at Lille, or goes on to bigger and better things, one thing is sure: Jonathan David is slowly becoming the face of soccer in Canada.