Manchester United target Jonathan David is expected to become a free agent next summer, and is demanding £100,000 a week, in addition to a double-digit package for commissions and signing bonuses, according to TuttoSport.

David enjoyed a prolific 2023/24 season, netting 26 goals in all competitions for Lille for the second consecutive year. This productivity inevitably prompted interest from a number of clubs over the summer, including United, who were keen on adding the Canadian, whose interest in the move was reciprocated, to their ranks.

Starting the new campaign in a similarly potent fashion, netting 13 times across all competitions already, several suitors are said to be lining up to snap up the goalscorer when his contract with les Douges expires in the summer. United could reignite their desire to land David, while Juventus and Inter Milan are said to be among those looking to acquire his services, with the player's agent, Nick Mavromaras, reportedly laying out the hefty personal terms required to do so.

United Target David Expresses his Demands

He'll be available for no transfer fee

After impressing in Belgium for Gent, David earned a move to Lille in 2020, and has since kicked on to become one of Europe's most effective strikers in front of goal, and has been described as 'one of the best' in the world. Scoring 97 times in 202 appearances for the French side, the 24-year-old could now be on the verge of making another step-up, to one of the continent's biggest clubs.

Linked with a plethora of teams in the last transfer window, most of those are expected to return next summer when he'll be available for nothing, with TuttoSport reporting that a contract renewal with Lille is unlikely. While no direct transfer fee will be required to sign David, the Italian outlet suggests that the Canada international wants a salary worth €6 million a year spread out over a five-year contract, equating to around £100,000 a week.

On top of this, his agent, Mavromaros, will require a significant commission to facilitate the deal, and the lack of a transfer fee means signing on bonuses will also be expected. These excessive demands don't appear to have deterred United, who have reportedly made an approach to sign David, and the English club's superior financial scope could give them an advantage over the likes of Inter and Juventus in the race to land the striker.

David's Ligue 1 Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 34 Goals 19 Assists 4 Shots Per 90 2.6 Key Passes Per 90 1.1 Successful Take-ons Per 90 0.51

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 13/11/2024