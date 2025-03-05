West Ham United are reportedly pushing to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in the summer transfer window, and writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update, suggesting there is nothing advanced between the two parties.

Competition for the signature of David will likely heat up over the coming months with the Lille forward's contract expiring. Remaining at Lille appears unlikely considering he's yet to sign a new deal, and a host of clubs are likely to be in the race considering they won't need to pay a transfer fee.

David is enjoying an impressive campaign in France and is developing into an exciting striker. A move to the Premier League could be on the cards for David, with West Ham one of the sides who are reportedly showing an interest.

Many clubs are interested in David

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has provided an update on David and West Ham, suggesting that there is nothing advanced. Many clubs are interested in the Canadian international, and David is waiting for different clubs at the moment...

"At the moment, nothing advanced for Jonathan David to West Ham. There are many clubs keen, but David is waiting for different clubs now."

Jonathan David's Lille Stats (2024/25) Games 37 Goals 21 Assists 9 Minutes per goal 140 Minutes played 2,946

Reports had suggested that West Ham have submitted a contract offer for David, who is set to become a free agent later this year. A story from Sky Sports has claimed that West Ham's total offer could be in the region of £16.5m in order to beat other competition in the race.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-03-25.